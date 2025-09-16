Liquid Biopsy Market Size Worth USD 22.69 Billion By 2034 Amid Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Cancer Testing
|Report Attributes
|Statistics
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 6.17 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 7.05 Billion
|Market Size in 2031
|USD 15.93 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 22.69 Billion
|Growth Rate 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 13.91%
|U.S. Market Size in 2025
|USD 2.40 Billion
|U.S. Market Size by 2034
|USD 7.32 Billion
|Leading Region in 2024
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|Technology, Usage, Types of Sample, Circulating Biomarker, Products, Indication Type, Clinical Application, and Region
|Regional Scope
|Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|Key Players
|Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth SA, QIAGEN N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Others
➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎
How Is the Liquid Biopsy Market Powering Growth in the Cancer Biopsy Industry?
The liquid biopsy market is not just a fast-growing niche, it is a critical driver of the broader cancer biopsy industry , which is projected to surge from USD 36.55 billion in 2025 to USD 172.29 billion by 2034 . Traditionally, cancer biopsies relied heavily on invasive tissue and surgical procedures. While effective, these approaches often posed challenges such as patient discomfort, longer turnaround times, and limitations in repeated monitoring.
Liquid biopsy is changing that landscape. Its minimally invasive nature , ability to detect cell-free DNA, circulating tumor cells, and exosomes , and its role in real-time monitoring of cancer progression make it a complementary and sometimes preferable alternative to conventional methods. This is accelerating adoption within hospitals, diagnostic labs, and cancer research centers, thereby fueling growth across the overall cancer biopsy market.
Moreover, as AI and next-generation sequencing (NGS) enhance the sensitivity and accuracy of liquid biopsy tests, healthcare providers are increasingly integrating them alongside traditional biopsies. This dual approach expands diagnostic capacity, improves early cancer detection rates, and contributes to the steady expansion of the cancer biopsy industry.
The Complete Study is Immediately Accessible | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@
In essence, while the cancer biopsy market provides the broad umbrella, liquid biopsy is emerging as one of its fastest-growing engines of innovation and revenue , shaping the future of precision oncology worldwide.
Cancer Biopsy Market Key Takeaways
- North America led the global market with the highest market share of 47% in 2024. By type, the tissue biopsy segment is estimated to capture the biggest revenue share in 2024. By type, the liquid biopsy segment is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR between 2025 and 2034. By product, the kits and consumables segment predicted to register the maximum market share of 61% in 2024. By application, the breast cancer segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.
Cancer Biopsy Market Leading Companies
- Myriad Genetics Inc. Guardant Health Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Agena Bioscience Inc. Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Exosome Diagnostics Inc. ANGLE Plc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@
How does North America Dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
North America held the major revenue share in the market in 2024, owing to the excellent efforts of cancer research organizations to prevent and cure cancer. These efforts are majorly driven through research, education, communication, collaboration, science policy, advocacy, and funding for cancer research.
The association between several organizational members, countries, and territories contributes to successful clinical research. The initiatives from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the regulatory approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fuel the North American growth in cancer research and development. The American Association for Cancer Research reported on the expansion of liquid biopsies led by the potential of these tests in the detection and monitoring of cancer.
- In June 2025, GeneCentric Therapeutics secured $8 million for the launch of a liquid biopsy platform to advance biopsy testing through the detection of gene expression and gene mutations. This platform provides simultaneous gene expression measurements and DNA variant detection from circulating tumor DNA's single sample. (Source: )
How U.S. Dominated the Liquid Biopsy Market?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. liquid biopsy market size is estimated to be worth over USD 7.32 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 2.40 billion in 2025. The industry is expanding at a double-digit CAGR of 13.91% from 2025 to 2034.
Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.
Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@
U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Key Takeaways
- By biomarker types, the circulating tumor cells (CTC) segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2025 to 2034. By application, the cancer therapeutic application segment had the major market share in 2024. By the sample, the blood sample segment is predicted to expand at the biggest rate from 2025 to 2034. By end-user, the hospitals and laboratories segment had the major market share in 2024.
U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Companies
- ANGLE plc, Biocept Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Epigenomics AG Exact Sciences Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Guardant Health Inc. Illumina Inc. MDxHealth SA Menarini Silicon Biosystems QIAGEN N.V. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
U.S. Market Trends
The countries like the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia launched the Cancer Moonshot Initiative to help combat the rising incidence of diseases like cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.
The National Cancer Institute (NCI), the Division of Cancer Prevention, introduced the liquid biopsy consortium, which is an industrial/academic partnership program. This program aims to advance and verify liquid biopsy technologies that are targeted for early-stage cancer detection.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@
What is the Potential of the Liquid Biopsy Market in the Asia Pacific?
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the predicted timeframe due to multiple government-backed initiatives in this region. The government has made advances in biopsy testing and cancer care. The Asian Pacific countries, like India, are focusing on cancer diagnosis and screening through initiatives like the Quad Cancer Moonshot. The expansion of cancer care programs, day care centers, and affordable diagnostics fueled cancer-related services across the region.
India Market Trends
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is committed to a cancer-free India through the prevention, treatment, and innovation in cancer. The Government of India introduced robust policies, financial assistance schemes, and strategic interventions to prevent, detect, treat, and advance patient care across the nation.
- In August 2025, IndiaAI Independent Business Division and the National Cancer Grid (NCG) launched the Cancer AI & Technology Challenge (CATCH) Grant Program to support AI innovations in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. CATCH announced offering of around Rs 50 lakh per project for selection of teams comprising technology advancements and clinical institutions.(Source: )
Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation Analysis
Technology Analysis
How does the NGS Segment Dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
The NGS segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2024, owing to the excellence of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) along with liquid biopsy in real-time and non-invasive cancer monitoring. These cutting-edge technologies enhance precision medicine and deliver high-sensitivity applications. The NGS contributes to improved workflows and expands clinical applications.
The PCR segment is expected to be the most opportunistic in the market during the forecast period due to the cost-effectiveness, speed, and high-throughput results of this molecular diagnostic technique. The extensive use of various PCR techniques for detecting diseases expands their applications in clinical practice. PCR in liquid biopsy plays a vital role in early cancer detection and confirmatory testing.
Usage Analysis
What made Clinical the Dominant Segment in the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
The clinical segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment is expected to sustain the fastest-growing position in the market during the predicted timeframe due to the primary clinical applications of liquid biopsies, such as genomic profiling for treatment selection and monitoring minimal residual disease.
The rising need for multi-cancer early detection and adjuvant therapy is fulfilled by these clinical applications of biopsies. The inclusion of advanced technologies in clinical practice has enabled the identification of genetic mutations, which is vital for further treatment decisions.
Products Analysis
How did the Test/Services Segment Dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
The test/services segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the preferences for various kinds of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for early disease detection and screening. Moreover, the services related to liquid biopsies are exploring the use of alternative biofluids like saliva, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid to gain more specific insights for specific cancers. These services are expected to be prominent in head, neck, or urological cancers.
The kits and consumables segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the upcoming period due to the crucial need for the collection and preparation of samples, as well as analysis and detection. These laboratory products are very useful in the isolation of biomarkers and the preservation of desired samples. The high demand for reagents, reaction kits, and collection tubes, and the continuous innovation in these products, drive their expansive reach in the global market.
Induction Analysis
Which Segment by Indication Type Dominated the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
The lung cancer segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2024, owing to the key role of liquid biopsies in the early-stage detection of lung cancer. The biopsy tests for lung cancer help in the prognosis, detection of minimal residual disease, and screening. These tests are expected to be versatile in the detection of squamous cell carcinoma and small cell lung cancer.
The breast cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during 2025-2034 due to the rising trend of personalized breast cancer management. The availability of minimally invasive ways to detect breast cancers and monitor treatment responses raises the treatment standards. The possible medical solutions can predict cancer recurrence and guide targeted therapies.
Clinical Application Analysis
How does the Treatment Monitoring Segment Dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
The treatment monitoring segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the technology integration for the assessment of treatment response and guidance of targeted therapies. The critical tools, like liquid biopsies, can assess the effectiveness of treatments and predict the recurrence of cancers. The access to adaptive treatment strategies and personalized treatment plans makes healthcare services friendly and convenient to cancer patients.
The prognosis and recurrence monitoring segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the studied period due to the huge adoption of personalized treatments, precision medicine, and adjuvant therapies. The skilled healthcare professionals and their expertise contribute to improved patient care. The union of manual expertise and technological power made healthcare possible to diagnose, detect, treat, and monitor diseases like cancer effectively.
Type of Sample Analysis
Which Type of Sample Dominated the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?
The urine segment dominates the market in 2024, due to its increased use for urological cancers such as bladder and prostate cancer, thanks to advantages like non-invasiveness, ease of collection, low cost, and the ability to collect large sample volumes.
Advances in molecular diagnostics (better sensitivity and specificity for detecting cfDNA, exfoliated cells, proteins, etc., in urine) are helping reduce past technical limitations. Because of these factors, urine-based tests are increasingly seen as a convenient alternative or complement to blood-based tests, particularly for monitoring, screening in low-resource settings, or for cancers that directly shed material into urine.
Circulating Biomarker Analysis
What Made the Cell-Free DNA Segment to Lead the Liquid Biopsy Market?
In 2024, the cell-free DNA segment led the market, driven by early detection & minimal residual disease monitoring, technological advances, and non-invasive nature. The cell-free DNA allows detection of tumor-derived mutations, even at low frequencies, which is useful for early cancer diagnosis, tracking minimal residual disease after treatment, and monitoring recurrence.
Improvements in sequencing (especially NGS), digital PCR, and bioinformatics increase sensitivity & specificity, allowing detection of small fractions of mutated DNA in the background of normal cfDNA.
Liquid Biopsy Market Top Companies Analysis
➡️ Guardant Health – Offers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid and tissue-based precision oncology tests, including Guardant360® for genomic profiling and Guardant Reveal® for minimal residual disease detection2.
➡️ Biocept Inc – Provides the Target SelectorTM NGS Lung Panel, a liquid biopsy test that enables genomic profiling for non-small cell lung cancer using circulating tumor DNA.
➡️ Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd – Delivers a robust liquid biopsy portfolio including AVENIO ctDNA Analysis Kits and cobas® EGFR Mutation Tests for tumor profiling and monitoring.
➡️ Illumina Inc. – Powers liquid biopsy research with next-generation sequencing assays like TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2, enabling comprehensive genomic profiling from blood samples6.
➡️ Qiagen – Offers end-to-end liquid biopsy solutions including cfDNA extraction kits, exosome isolation, and NGS panels for cancer biomarker detection and monitoring8.
➡️ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Provides complete workflows for liquid biopsy analysis, including MagMAX cfDNA kits and Oncomine assays for cancer mutation detection and monitoring10.
➡️ Myriad Genetics – Features the PreciseTM Oncology Solutions suite, integrating liquid biopsy therapy selection with hereditary and tumor profiling for personalized cancer care12.
➡️ NeoGenomics – Offers PanTracer LBx, a blood-based genomic profiling test analyzing over 500 genes for therapy selection, trial matching, and longitudinal cancer monitoring14.
➡️ Roche – Through Foundation Medicine, offers FoundationOne®Liquid CDx, a pan-tumor liquid biopsy test analyzing over 300 genes to guide treatment decisions for solid tumors.
➡️ Natera, Inc. – Specializes in personalized ctDNA monitoring with its SignateraTM test, designed for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring across cancer types17.
➡️ Bio-Rad Laboratories – Leverages Droplet DigitalTM PCR (ddPCR) technology to deliver ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy assays for cancer detection, monitoring, and recurrence screening.
➡️ GRAIL – Developed the Galleri® test, a multi-cancer early detection blood test that screens for over 50 cancer types using methylation-based ctDNA analysis.
What is Going Around the Globe?
- In November 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for the treatment of new non-small cell lung cancer. This test can act as companion diagnostic for identification of patients with candidate for HERNEXEOS, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, developed by Boehringer Ingelheim.(Source: )
In August 2024, Illumina Inc. announced the launch and expansion of its oncology menu for NovaSeqTM X Series customers to advance the delivery of its flagship oncology products and enable genomic profiling at lower costs and enhanced scalability for customers. The company has stated poriving novel verified high-throughput version of TruSighTM oncology 500 and the new version of its distributed liquid biopsy research assay. (Source: )
Liquid Biopsy Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Technology
- NGS PCR FISH Other
By Usage
- RUO Clinical
By Products
- Test/Services Kits and Consumable Instruments
By Indication Type
- Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Melanoma Other cancers Non-Oncology Disorders
By Clinical Application
- Treatment Monitoring Prognosis and Recurrence Monitoring Treatment Selection Diagnosis and Screening
By Types of Sample
- Blood Urine Saliva CerebroSpinal Fluid
By Circulating Biomarker
- Circulating Tumor Cells Cell-free DNA Circulating Cell-Free RNA Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles Others
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico
Asia Pacific
- China Singapore Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 804 441 9344
Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions
Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.
Browse Our Subscription Plans@
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.
Web:
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight
Get Recent News:
/news
For the Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter
✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:
➡️ Fusion Biopsy Market : See how fusion imaging technologies are enhancing accuracy in prostate and other cancer biopsies.
➡️ Biopsy Devices Market : Learn how next-gen biopsy tools are transforming minimally invasive cancer diagnosis.
➡️ Cancer Diagnostics Market : Explore how molecular and imaging diagnostics are reshaping personalized cancer care.
➡️ Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market : Track how innovations in screening and imaging are revolutionizing early breast cancer detection.
➡️ Biopsy Bag Market : Understand how sterile biopsy bags support safe specimen collection and reliable lab outcomes.
➡️ Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market : See how liquid biopsy and AI-powered imaging are advancing lung cancer detection.
➡️ Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market : Discover how molecular profiling and genetic tests are improving leukemia and lymphoma diagnosis.
➡️ Endomyocardial Biopsy Market : Learn how cardiac biopsy techniques are aiding diagnosis of heart transplant rejection and rare cardiomyopathies.
➡️ Bronchial Biopsy Devices Market : Explore how innovative biopsy devices are enabling safer and more accurate lung tissue sampling.
➡️ Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market : Track how non-invasive screening tools and biomarkers are transforming colorectal cancer detection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment