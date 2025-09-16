Neobanc Reports 800% Growth In 5 Months Since Launch, Allowing Thousands To Save Money On Rent Each Month With Cash Back

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neobanc , North America's fastest-growing fintech startup offering cashback on rent, bills, and mortgages, today announced it has achieved an 800% growth rate since its March 2025 launch. The milestone, achieved on only half a million in funding from the EWOR's <0.1% acceptance rate Accelerator, among other investors, positions Neobanc as one of the most capital-efficient & fastest-growing fintech disruptors with an industry-leading retention rate in the market-outpacing and even acquiring competitors while others continue to burn through millions without delivering comparable features.

The startup's blitzscaling strategy has been driven by lightning-fast product execution and strategic partnerships, leveraging the founding team's track record of five exits and scaling a company with the same ICP from 1,000 users to millions in less than 14 months. Neobanc has already delivered features in weeks that well-funded competitors have taken years to build.

Furthermore, Neobanc's new mortgage payment cashback feature, the first of its kind in North America, launched this week with 100 inbound applications already. Even with no marketing spend, demand has already exceeded expectations-a sign that, with the proper investor backing, it could accelerate expansion well ahead of U.S. incumbents, many of whom have raised hundreds of millions yet remain behind in similar launches.

Neobanc's rapid rise comes amid growing demand for solutions to the housing affordability crisis affecting 60% of renters globally. The company offers a free cashback and credit-building option to renters at zero cost, designed to accelerate their transition to homeownership, a mission deeply rooted in CEO & Co-founder Kyle Collier's personal journey-from bankruptcy and couch-surfing with a very low credit score, to building a fintech platform tackling the very barriers he once faced.

“We're proving that with the right team, the right product, and relentless execution, you don't need hundreds of millions of dollars to find Product-Market-Fit fast,” said Kyle Collier, CEO and Co-founder of Neobanc.“Market incumbents talk about features they plan to launch. We've already launched them. Their launch is our lunch. And we're hangry.”

About Neobanc

Neobanc is North America's leading cashback-on-rent, bills, and mortgages fintech platform, helping renters build credit, earn rewards, and accelerate their path to homeownership. Founded in late 2024 by serial entrepreneurs and backed by unicorn founders & angel investors, Neobanc has achieved 800% growth in under five months with industry-leading retention. The founding team is engaging with a select few investors, partners & potential hires who share the conviction in the mission and their relentless execution.

