TiniFiber Appoints Mark Davis as Western Regional Sales Manager

- Chris Pegge, VP; Sales of TiniFiberLINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, has appointed Mark Davis as Regional Sales Manager for the Western Region reporting to VP of Sales, Chris Pegge.Mark joins TiniFiber from Corning, bringing with him more than 30 years of datacom industry experience. His extensive background includes serving as Datacom Sales Manager for Crescent Electric and Connect-Air International, as well as founding and operating his own data network contracting firm. Prior to his career in the data and telecommunications sector, Mark proudly served in the U.S. Army.TiniFiber's Micro Armor Fiber, represents a groundbreaking alternative to Aluminum Interlocking Armor (AIA). The advanced fiber optic cable is up to 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional armored solutions-enabling higher fiber density while providing superior durability and flexibility. Its patented Kevlar-steel armored design not only improves handling but also reduces installation complexity and overall project costs.“Mark's extensive experience and infectious energy will bring tremendous value to our customers and partners across the Western Region,” said Chris Pegge, Vice President of Sales at TiniFiber.“His deep industry knowledge is an ideal complement to our mission of driving the adoption of Micro Armor Fiber, and we are excited to welcome him to our team.”For more information, please visit .About TiniFiberTiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor FiberCable, a revolutionary solution that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry's smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection –Press Contact:Ramona MarianoTiniFiber...

Ramona Mariano, Marketing Coordinator

TiniFiber

...

