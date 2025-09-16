Extu is a leader in through channel marketing.

Extu releases new e-book of latest marketing insights

- Nichole Gunn, Global Chief Marketing Officer ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bad data, fragmented tools, generic messaging, and short-term incentives are some of the biggest pitfalls in channel marketing, and they're costing companies real revenue.Extu's new e-book“Every Tool You Need to Be a Channel Marketing Superhero” explores how businesses can turn these challenges into opportunities by leveraging the right strategies, tools, and partner programs.“Over 44% of CRM users estimate their company loses more than 10% of annual revenue due to poor data quality,” said Nichole Gunn, CMO of Extu.“This e-book shows how channel-specific CRMs, data quality software, and unified partner portals can turn these 'data dumpster fires' into a single, trusted source of truth.”Extu addresses the impact of fragmentation on partner engagement and ROI. Scattered tools, siloed teams, and disconnected reporting create friction for both partners and internal teams. Unified platforms, automation, and integrated dashboards can remove that friction, leading to faster execution, higher engagement, and provable ROI.Generic messaging is another hidden revenue killer. With 68% of B2B buyers citing irrelevant content as a deterrent, the e-book outlines how influencer strategies, precision-targeted digital ads, and account-based marketing platforms help create personalized campaigns that partners can easily deploy.Finally, Extu shows that true loyalty beats rebates every time. B2B companies that prioritize customer loyalty see up to 20% higher annual revenue. Podcasts, in-person events, and tiered loyalty programs can deepen emotional connections with partners, building advocacy that withstands competitive pressure.“Channel marketing doesn't have to be a battle,” said Gunn.“With the right tools and strategies, companies can transform common pain points into superpowers that drive revenue and partner success.”Discover more industry insights from Extu:

