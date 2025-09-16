Amana Raises The Bar With 24/5 Trading On U.S. Stock & ETF Derivatives
For years, active traders in MENA have faced a familiar frustration-waiting for U.S. markets to open to react to news, earnings, or price swings. With amana's new 24/5 feature, that wait is over. Traders can now access the world's most influential stocks and ETFs anytime-from 4:00 AM Monday until 1:00 AM Saturday (Dubai time). Whether it's Tesla, Nvidia, or JPMorgan, amana users have the freedom to tap into potential opportunities on their own time.
“Active equity traders deserve a platform that works around them-not the other way around,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana.“By offering 24/5 trading on U.S. equity derivatives, amana is making global markets more flexible, more inclusive, and more accessible than ever.”
Early adoption has been strong: within the first four weeks of launch, 60% of accounts trading these assets have executed during the 24/5 session.
“Trading CFDs 24/5 helps me react to global news that affects prices, even when the specific market is closed. I can follow price movements at all times and trade when it suits me. I can also protect my existing positions and manage my risk better, shorting some positions when needed,” said Francis Frem, one of amana's customers.
Beyond flexibility, the launch underscores amana's commitment to providing traders with tools to act fast and trade smarter. With leverage available across all U.S. stocks, active traders can react instantly to earnings announcements, global events, or market volatility-no matter the hour.
amana offers a comprehensive, all-in-one trading experience with access to 6,800+ assets across global and local stocks, ETFs, CFDs, commodities, indices, 375+ cryptocurrencies, and 70+ FX pairs-all from a single account in one seamless, easy-to-use app.
About amana
amana is the MENA region's leading neobroker, delivering a modern, customer-first trading experience. With thousands of global and regional assets available through a single, easy-to-use app, amana is redefining access to capital markets and empowering customers to build wealth on their own terms.
Contact details:
Karolina Slowikowska
...
A video and a photo accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment