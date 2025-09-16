Snail Games Alongside Frozen Way Games Strengthens Global Market Presence With Honeycomb: The World Beyond At Tokyo Game Show 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that Honeycomb: The World Beyond will be showcased at Tokyo Game Show 2025, marking another key step in the title's global debut ahead of its official global launch on November 6, 2025.

The announcement follows a successful showcase at Gamescom 2025, one of the world's largest international gaming events with over 357,000 visitors from 128 countries. With Gamescom now concluded, Honeycomb: The World Beyond turns its focus to Tokyo Game Show, which welcomed more than 274,000 attendees in 2024 and remains one of the most influential gateways to the Asian market. Together, these events reinforce Snail's strategy of building worldwide awareness and connecting with diverse gaming audiences ahead of launch.

At Tokyo Game Show 2025, attendees will be among the first in Asia to experience the latest pre-launch build of Honeycomb: The World Beyond, a cozy survival sandbox where players take on the role of Hennessy, a pioneering bioengineer tasked with ensuring humanity's survival on the lush and dynamic planet of Sota7. Combining scientific experimentation, exploration, and strategic base building, the title is designed to resonate with global audiences who seek both immersive discovery and accessible gameplay.

By leveraging two of the world's largest trade events back-to-back, Snail Games and Frozen Way Games intend to execute a coordinated global strategy designed to maximize market penetration, expand their international player base, and strengthen portfolio visibility across key regions. These activations not only highlight Honeycomb: The World Beyond's broad appeal but also reinforce Snail Games' commitment to scaling its reach, leveraging its proven expertise in the sandbox survival genre to expand beyond the ARK franchise, and aligning its portfolio with consumer demand in diverse global markets.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 takes place September 25–28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, where Honeycomb: The World Beyond will be playable at the General Exhibition Area, 06-C02.

Wishlist Honeycomb The World Beyond on Steam || Xbox || PlayStation

For creators interested in covering the game, please reach out to ...

Honeycomb: The World Beyond press kit

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .

About Frozen Way Games frozenway

Frozen Way Games is a group of over 80 cheerful people with a passion for video games. Gamedev is our lifestyle and philosophy, so there's nothing better than seeing our creations bring a lot of joy to the community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in our public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding that the Tokyo Game Show is one of the most influential entry points to the Asian market and that Snail Games intends to execute a coordinated global strategy designed to maximize market penetration, expand its international player base, and strengthen portfolio visibility across key regions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...

