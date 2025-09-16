IBN Initiates Coverage Of Optimumbank Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) , a single bank holding company that owns 100% of OptimumBank, a community bank headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

OptimumBank delivers relationship-based banking through in-person, phone, and online services, offering businesses and consumers an alternative to the high fees and impersonal service of larger financial institutions. The bank specializes in real estate and commercial lending and has emerged as a preferred partner for borrowers seeking accessible, expert guidance. With over $1 billion in total assets, OptimumBank ranks among the fastest-growing and most profitable community banks in the region, with return on equity levels well above industry averages. The bank is focused on scaling efficiently, maintaining strong credit quality, and delivering consistent shareholder returns.

OptimumBank offers a full suite of business and personal banking solutions, with a lending focus that includes commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, residential, and consumer loans. The bank achieved Preferred Lender status with the Small Business Administration in just over two years-an uncommon milestone-and rapidly scaled its SBA lending program from zero, underscoring both market demand and operational execution. Looking ahead, the bank is embracing technology modernization while remaining grounded in the principles of relationship-based banking.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for OptimumBank Holdings and enhance shareholder value through improved market presence and brand visibility.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide OptimumBank Holdings the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about OptimumBank Holdings, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at

About OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions-a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.



OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...