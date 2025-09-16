Plant Extracts Market Growth Driven By Natural Ingredients & Wellness Trends Datam Intelligence

Plant Extracts Market

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global plant extracts market has emerged as a rapidly growing sector, with a market size estimated at USD 35.2 billion in 2022, expected to nearly double to USD 87.7 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Introduction and OverviewPlant extracts, derived from various parts of plants such as leaves, roots, bark, and stems, are increasingly utilized across diverse industries including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage. Rich in bioactive compounds like phytochemicals, antioxidants, and antimicrobial agents, these extracts offer significant health, nutritional, and functional benefits.Book an Executive Sample PDF: Benchmark Competitor Plant Extracts Market Strategies:Market Drivers. Increasing Consumer Awareness: Growing health consciousness and demand for natural, clean-label products spur the preference for plant-based ingredients in nutrition, personal care, and medicine.. Rising Adoption in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals: Plant extracts serve as sources of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and functional food components, addressing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes, and cancer.. Advances in Extraction Technologies: Innovations like supercritical fluid extraction, microwave-assisted and ultrasound-assisted extraction enhance yield and bioactivity, enabling broader applications.. Growth in Organic and Natural Products: The shift towards organic farming and eco-friendly products underpins sustained demand for bioactive plant extracts.Market Challenges and Restraints. Competition from Animal and Marine-Derived Ingredients: The increasing use of marine plant extracts and animal-derived bioactives creates competition for raw materials, sometimes limiting supply availability and increasing pricing pressures.. Consumer Education and Regulatory Hurdles: There is a need for more widespread awareness around plant extract benefits and comprehensive regulatory frameworks for quality, safety, and claims validation.Segment Insights. By Type: Phytochemicals, including flavonoids, carotenoids, and polyphenols, dominate the market. Flavonoids, for example, are leveraged for their antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties in cosmetics and dietary supplements.. By Application: Plant extracts find extensive use in skin care formulations, dietary supplements, functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.Regional Insights. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, driven by rich biodiversity, traditional medicine systems (Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine), and government initiatives promoting natural health products.. Significant consumption is noted in China, India, and Japan, driven by growth in organic and functional product sectors.. Europe and North America also display substantial market activity, underpinned by innovation and regulatory focus on botanical ingredients.Key Market PlayersNotable companies advancing the plant extracts market include Symrise, Sensient Technologies, Martin Bauer, INB Hauser Pharmaceutical Services, DSM, Chr. Hansen, Döhler, Givaudan, and Shaanxi Qihe. These organizations invest heavily in sustainable sourcing, R&D, and scale-up capabilities.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report:United States: Recent Industry Developments✅ In September 2025, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) expanded its portfolio with botanical extracts for functional foods and beverages.✅ In August 2025, Givaudan launched plant-based flavor and wellness extracts tailored for clean-label nutrition products.✅ In July 2025, Kemin Industries introduced antioxidant-rich plant extracts for dietary supplements and pet nutrition.✅ In June 2025, Naturex (an IFF company) rolled out immune-boosting botanical blends for U.S. nutraceutical brands.✅ In May 2025, Sabinsa Corporation expanded production of herbal extracts for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.Europe: Recent Industry Developments✅ In September 2025, Döhler Europe launched botanical extracts for functional beverages targeting the wellness market.✅ In August 2025, Nexira expanded its plant-based antioxidant and adaptogen extracts for nutraceutical applications.✅ In July 2025, Indena introduced polyphenol-rich botanical extracts for cardiovascular and metabolic health.✅ In June 2025, Euromed developed plant-derived digestive health extracts, scaling supply for EU nutraceuticals.✅ In May 2025, Martin Bauer Group expanded organic herbal extracts for teas, supplements, and functional foods.Japan: Recent Industry Developments✅ In September 2025, Tokiwa Phytochemical launched standardized herbal extracts for cosmetics and supplements.✅ In August 2025, Kaneka Corporation expanded production of plant-derived functional ingredients for the Japanese nutraceutical sector.✅ In July 2025, Morishita Jintan developed botanical extract-based digestive health products for the domestic market.✅ In June 2025, Mitsubishi Chemical introduced plant extract solutions for functional beverages and skincare.✅ In May 2025, Nagase Group partnered with food and pharma companies to scale natural plant-based extracts.Emerging Trends and Opportunities. Expansion of extract portfolios to cater to personalized nutrition and targeted health benefits.. Integration of green extraction technologies to reduce environmental impact.. Growth in plant-based marine extracts and synergy with other natural ingredients.ConclusionThe plant extracts market represents a vital conduit for health, wellness, and sustainable industry trends worldwide. With strong growth prospects, driven by consumer demand, technological advancements, and regional investments, the sector is poised for robust expansion through 2031 and beyond. Embracing innovations and addressing supply challenges will be key to harnessing its full potential.Get Corporate Access to Live Plant Extracts Industry Intelligence Database:Related Reports:The Global Amla Extracts Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2024-2031.The global Tea Extracts Market reached US$3,928.90 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$7,202.39 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

