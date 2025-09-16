Expert Summit Anchors Expands Rooftop Anchor Inspections And Certifications To Buildings Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bloomington, IL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Expert Summit Anchors , a trusted leader in fall protection and rooftop safety systems, is proud to announce the expansion of its nationwide rooftop anchor inspection and certification services. With a team of highly trained professionals, the company helps building owners and property managers across the country meet OSHA requirements, protect workers at height, and avoid costly liability risks.



Expert Summit Anchors' certified team works with facility managers, architects, and Contractors nationwide. The company prides itself on delivering engineering-grade compliance, professional reporting, and proactive safety solutions that align with the highest industry standards.



Roof anchor Inspections are critical for window cleaning, facade maintenance, and construction projects. Over time, weather, corrosion, and normal wear can weaken anchor systems-putting workers and building owners at risk. OSHA requires regular inspections and certifications to ensure rooftop anchors remain safe and reliable.



Expert Summit Anchors provides a complete, nationwide solution including:



Annual & Ongoing Inspections – To confirm anchors are in safe working condition.



Anchor Load Testing – To prove anchors can handle the required weight and stress.



Roof Anchor Certifications – Documentation that protects building owners and keeps facilities compliant.



Fall Protection System Design & Engineering – Support for both new construction and retrofit projects.



“Too many building owners underestimate the risks of neglected anchor systems,” said Michael Draper, President of Expert Summit Anchors.“Corrosion, weld failure, and improper installation can lead to catastrophic accidents. Our inspections and certifications reduce liability, protect workers, and give owners peace of mind knowing their buildings meet or exceed OSHA requirements.”



From high-rise office towers in Chicago, Illinois to hotels in North Carolina and buildings in Miami Florida, Expert Summit Anchors offers consistent, dependable service nationwide. By combining engineering expertise with clear reporting and hands-on compliance support, the company ensures that every client has confidence in their rooftop anchor systems.



About Expert Summit Anchors



Expert Summit Anchors is a nationwide provider of rooftop fall protection services. The company specializes in inspections, certifications, load testing, and engineered anchor system design. With decades of industry experience, Expert Summit Anchors is committed to helping building owners, contractors, and property managers keep workers safe and stay in compliance with OSHA standards.



For more information on rooftop anchor inspections and certifications, visit or call 309-530-1215.



CONTACT: Expert Summit Anchors 1701 E Empire St. Ste 360-260 Bloomington IL 61704 United States 309-530-1215