Westchester Plastic Surgeon Featured In New York Times As 2025 Super Doctor®

Dr. Neal Goldberg, a board-certified NYC plastic surgeon, was named a Super Doctor® for 2025, marking his recognition in the publication for two years running.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For many years, patients and consumers have looked to the annual compilation of Super Doctorsto find the most trusted and well-qualified healthcare providers in the New York metropolitan region. Compiled by leading research publication MSP Communications, the yearly Super Doctorslist highlights the most exceptional physicians and surgeons in a given region across 47 different medical specialties. In its 18th annual report, Dr. Neal Goldberg - a Westchester-based board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon - was granted the Super Doctordistinction for the second year in a row, with his recognition featured in a special subsection of the New York Times.Dr. Goldberg - whose practice specializes in abdominoplasty , breast reduction , and rhinoplasty, among other aesthetic procedures - was selected through a rigorous multi-step process that includes peer nominations, professional achievement, and independent research. The highest-scoring candidates are included in the ​​Super Doctorsroster, which distinguishes the top five percent of medical specialists in New York state.The Super Doctorshonor underscores Dr. Goldberg's reputation for delivering exceptional results in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, as well as his commitment to patient safety and compassionate care. On top of this year's Super Doctorsdistinction, Dr. Goldberg was also named a 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctorand“Best Doctor” by New York magazine and Westchester magazine. Dr. Goldberg is actively involved in education and medical research, further contributing to advancements in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.About Neal Goldberg, MD, FACSDr. Neal Goldberg is a board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon in Westchester who specializes in face, body, and breast procedures. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Goldberg graduated from NYU School of Medicine and completed his surgical training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. He was named“Best Doctor” for 2024 in New York and Westchester magazines, as well as a Castle Connolly Top Doctorfor multiple years running. Dr. Goldberg has hospital privileges at White Plains Hospital and St. John's Riverside Hospital – Dobbs Ferry Pavilion. He is also active in national organizations like the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Goldberg is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit doctorgoldberg, facebook/nealgoldbergmd, and @nealdgoldbergmd on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Neal D. Goldberg495 Central Park AvenueScarsdale, NY 10583(914) 722-1600Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.