Bigg Boss 19: Rapid-Fire With Natalia, POV On Baseer Or Mridul? Asianet Exclusive
In an exclusive Asianet interview, Natalia Magdalena Janoszek, the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 19, takes on a fun yet fiery rapid-fire round. From choosing between Baseer and Mridul to spilling tea on ugly fights and unexpected friendships, Natalia shares her unfiltered POV on the Bigg Boss 19 housemates, drama, and her short but impactful journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment