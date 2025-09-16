Charlie Kirk Death: Most Americans Say Harsh Political Rhetoric Fuels Violence In US

Washington DC: In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death and the uproar it has caused, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows many Americans worry that harsh political rhetoric is increasing violence. About 63% of respondents said political speech“definitely” encourages violence, while another 31% said it contributes“a little.” The poll also found that 79% of Americans feel tolerance for opposing views has dropped in the past 20 years, 71% say society is divided, and 66% worry about political violence in their communities. Public awareness of violent incidents differs: 68% had heard a lot about Kirk's death, but only 26% knew about the June killings of Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attack on Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The online survey included 1,037 adults and has a margin of error of around three percentage points.

The survey came after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. Kirk, founder of conservative youth group Turning Point USA and a close Trump ally, was shot in the neck Wednesday during a university event in Utah. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that DNA evidence linked 22-year-old Tyler Robinson to the shooting. Robinson was arrested Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt and is expected to face murder charges. Following the assassination Senior White House official Stephen Miller said that the Trump administration intends to dismantle what he called a“vast domestic terror movement. Vice President JD Vance had claimed the rise of a left-wing extremist movement that the administration now plans to target. Critics have expressed concern that such a campaign could suppress dissent, especially as details of Kirk's death are still emerging.

Marco Rubio Warns Foreigners

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "visa revocations are underway" for foreigners who are celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination. He said,“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens.” Speaking to Fox News, Rubio noted that America must not allow people who justify or celebrate such killings to enter or remain in the country. "We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa," the US Secretary said.