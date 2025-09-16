South Pacific Metals Corp. - Interim Injunction Against K92 Mining And The MRA Is Upheld By National Court Of Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) -(TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("" or the "") reports that the National Court Justice of Papua New Guinea ("") has has upheld the interim injunction previously obtained by SPMC's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kainantu Resources Limited (""), in its proceedings against K92 Mining Limited ("") and the Mineral Resources Authority ("") in relation to Exploration Licence EL2558.

Scope of the Injunction

The injunction restrains K92 Mining and the MRA from actions that interfere with KRL's exclusive rights over EL2558, including:



Restraining K92 Mining from entering into or interfering with the EL2558 licence area, including conducting sterilization drilling or undertaking infrastructure development (such as the proposed tailings storage facility or solar farm). Preventing the MRA from accepting or processing any K92 Mining applications for leases or tenements over the EL2558 area.

Following an in-depth review of submissions, the National Court affirmed SPMC's position and ordered that the injunctive relief remain in place until further order of the National Court. The National Court also awarded costs in favour of SPMC. The National Court has further asked parties whether they would like to go to nonbinding mediation or have the issue go to Trial. If this issue ends up in Trial, the primary issue to be decided is the interpretation of the Mining Act, whether or not SPMC (through its subsidiary KRL) has the exclusive right to apply for a Lease for Mining Purposes (" LMP ") over its owned Exploration Licence. K92 Mining argues to the contrary that it has a right to apply for an LMP over land that is the subject of KRL's exploration tenement.

Background and Objective

SPMC initiated legal action after repeated instances of what it believes to be trespass and interference by K92 Mining on EL2558.

SPMC's objective is to safeguard its legal rights, maintain the integrity of its exploration programs, and ensure that the EL2558 licence area remains free from unauthorized activity. EL2558 is a key exploration focus for the Company and should exploration prove non-economic, represents a potential site for tailings storage.

South Pacific Metals will continue to vigorously protect its rights and interests in EL2558 and will provide further updates as developments occur.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp. is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km2 land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Osena, Anga, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92 Mining's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).