First Andes Silver Reports Final Drilling Assays, Santas Gloria Project, Peru
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
| EOH
(m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length*
(m)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| Pb
(%)
| Zn
(%)
| AgEq
(g/t)
|SG016
|344742
|8668326
|10
|-50
|78.4
|75.0
|77.0
|2.0
|109.1
|0.04
|0.35
|0.20
|124.6
|SG017
|344742
|8668326
|320
|-62
|194.2
|165.8
|168.1
|2.3
|168.8
|0.21
|0.15
|0.28
|195.3
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|166.6
|167.4
|0.8
|387.1
|0.24
|0.25
|0.29
|418.9
|And
|
|
|
|
|
|174.7
|180.9
|6.2
|164.8
|0.20
|0.17
|0.23
|190.5
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|175.9
|176.8
|0.9
|238.7
|0.27
|0.11
|0.35
|271.5
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|176.8
|177.4
|0.6
|533.8
|0.32
|0.24
|0.57
|578.6
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|179.8
|180.3
|0.5
|256.1
|0.16
|0.63
|0.29
|289.3
|And
|
|
|
|
|
|193.2
|193.9
|0.7
|220.7
|0.10
|0.18
|0.35
|240.9
|SG018
|344742
|8668326
|40
|-53
|119.1
|87.3
|88.4
|1.1
|198.1
|0.10
|0.19
|0.40
|211.6
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|87.3
|87.8
|0.5
|321.6
|0.08
|0.30
|0.50
|346.3
|SG019
|344840
|8668339
|50
|-63
|113.6
|109.8
|110.9
|1.1
|332.1
|0.11
|0.10
|68.00
|350.4
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|110.4
|110.9
|0.5
|392.4
|0.13
|0.23
|0.38
|443.2
|SG020
|344840
|8668339
|63
|-60
|165.1
|158.0
|158.5
|0.5
|239.4
|0.11
|0.13
|0.38
|260.1
|SG021
|344838
|8668340
|350
|-75
|145.1
|No significant assays
|SG022
|344838
|8668340
|44
|-55
|98.7
|91.9
|95.8
|3.9
|248.5
|0.12
|0.32
|0.14
|268.2
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|95.1
|95.8
|0.7
|606.2
|0.18
|0.68
|0.12
|638.1
|SG023
|344743
|8668325
|317
|-56
|178.0
|145.8
|149.8
|4.0
|133.8
|0.14
|0.15
|0.27
|138.7
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|148.8
|149.8
|1.0
|199.9
|0.12
|0.25
|0.57
|235.8
|SG023
|344743
|8668325
|317
|-56
|178.0
|172.0
|173.6
|1.7
|159.9
|0.22
|0.42
|0.97
|222.6
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|172.0
|172.5
|0.5
|325.6
|0.31
|0.73
|1.20
|410.3
|SG024
|344743
|8668325
|317
|-67
|242.4
|231.7
|233.6
|1.9
|190.5
|0.08
|0.65
|0.77
|238.8
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|231.7
|232.2
|0.5
|493.8
|0.14
|0.19
|1.41
|596.6
|SG025
|344743
|8668325
|40
|-60
|168.7
|No significant assays
|SG026
|344572
|8668335
|353
|-52
|99.6
|76.1
|78.8
|2.7
|107.0
|0.04
|0.17
|0.20
|121.3
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|76.9
|77.6
|0.7
|214.5
|0.04
|0.31
|0.42
|239.8
|And
|
|
|
|
|
|86.8
|87.6
|0.8
|210.3
|0.05
|0.14
|0.24
|226.3
|SG027
|344572
|8668335
|326
|-45
|111.8
|89.0
|93.8
|4.8
|152.9
|0.05
|0.13
|0.19
|167.1
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|91.4
|92.0
|0.6
|252.2
|0.07
|0.29
|0.35
|276.9
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|92.6
|93.2
|0.6
|212.9
|0.04
|0.11
|0.15
|224.1
|SG028
|344572
|8668335
|326
|-62
|158.3
|No significant assays
|SG029
|344572
|8668335
|60
|-52
|152.3
|118.1
|119.7
|1.6
|129.8
|0.31
|0.52
|0.13
|171.1
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|118.1
|118.9
|0.8
|157.5
|0.37
|0.63
|0.13
|206.0
*Interval lengths represent drill core lengths, true widths are yet to be determined
**AgEq formula: AgEq = ((Ag ppm x Ag g/USD)+(Au ppm x Au g/USD)+(Pb ppm x Pb g/USD)+(Zn ppm x Zn g/USD)) / (Ag g/USD)
**Metal priced applied: Ag = $28 USD/oz, Au = $2500 USD/oz, Pb = $2100 USD/t, Zn = $2900 USD/t (all multiplied by below recoveries)
**Metal recoveries applied (from 2021 test work): Ag = 88.1%, Au = 80.9%, Zn = 64.4%, Pb = 79.3%
**2021 metallurgical test work news release:
Figure 1: Plan map of 2025 drill program at San Jorge.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Cross section of SG029 (2025), and SG008 (2024).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Cross section of SG017, SG023 and SG024 (all 2025 holes).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")
The Company follows industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and QA/QC. HQ-diameter core samples are sawed into equal halves, and selected 1⁄2 core samples are submitted to AHK Group in in Lima, Peru, a market-leading provider of inspection and analysis services which maintains rigorous quality standards through compliance with industry standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001. Core samples are sealed in plastic bags using single use tie-locks, thereby ensuring chain of custody, for fire assay and ICP analysis. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC within acceptable tolerance limits. All diamond holes were drilled in PQ-NQ diameter. Core recovery across all veins exceeded 90%.
Qualified Person
Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Wilson is not independent and serves as Chief Geologist of First Andes Silver Ltd. and owns securities of the Company.
About First Andes Silver Ltd.
First Andes Silver Ltd. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property, located in a major mining district 100 km east of Lima, Peru. Santas Gloria has excellent established road access, and is situated within a well-known intermediate sulphidation epithermal belt, and hosts over 12 km of multiphase veins mapped at surface which had never been historically drilled or explored by modern techniques before 2024. First Andes' maiden diamond drill program last year reported high-grade silver grades on all drilled vein systems confirming silver endowment and warranting high priority follow-up drilling in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment