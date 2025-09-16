Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams Per Tonne Gold In Saprolite From Initial Drill Hole At Randy's Pit At The Tapanahony Project In Suriname

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces results from a saprolite interval of the initial drill hole, 25RADD-001, at the Randy's Pit target located on a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The hole intersected 11.5 metres (m) of 3.64 grams per tonne (g/t) gold* in weathered mineralized saprolite from a quartz and gossan (oxidized/sulfide relicts-rich) ore zone. The hole is 300 m north of Randy's Pit and 280 m north of the high-grade grab samples of up to 76.6 g/t gold reported in Sranan's new release dated July 31, 2025, where shafts were being excavated. Hole AP12-14 drilled by Iamgold in 2012 is nearby and also reported similar high-grade gold values and similar thicknesses in the saprolite, including an intersection of 13.5 m of 4.17 g/t gold1. Table 1: Mineralized zone in hole 25RADD-001 drilled by Sranan Gold.

Hole ID Easting Northing Z Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 25RADD-001 766418 455438 159 230 -50 23 34.5 11.5 3.64 Including









29.1 30.5 1.4 21.1

*Above 0.3 g/t gold with max 3 m of internal dilution

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "These initial drill results are key for testing the gold potential of the Randy's Pit target. The results in saprolite, where no prior mining has been conducted by small-scale miners, in addition to the trench results reported on September 9, 2025, define a gold-bearing corridor of 500 metres with gold present in the near-surface weathered rock. We expect continued drilling to define the grade, orientation and structural controls on the Randy's trend in unweathered rock.

"Trenching will be used to extend the Randy's Pit trend further south and diamond core drilling will test beneath Randy's Pit and the area to the north. Continued drilling will determine how the Randy's Pit trend and Poeketi mines to the north are linked structurally."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Reject samples will be sent to an independent lab for confirmation of assay results following standard procedures. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are used to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that the core sample intervals may not represent true thickness of mineralization.

1 Technical Report titled "TECHNICAL REPORT-TAPANAHONY PROJECT SIPALIWINI DISTRICT, EASTERN SURINAME" with effective date of May 15, 2025, filed on Sedar+ under Sranan Gold's profile. The Iamgold results reported have been validated by Dr. Criss Capps and Dr. Dennis LaPoint as part of the Technical Report.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas of Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims within the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, visit sranangold .

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.