Azerbaijani FC Qarabag Tallinn Set For Thrilling Eurocup Journey (PHOTO)
''The team is preparing intensively for the competition, which is seen as an important step in increasing the club's recognition at the European level and fostering integration of Azerbaijanis living in Estonia into the local community,'' the club's director, Elnur Valiyev, said.
"We understand the tournament's level and the competition awaiting us. Our players are training diligently to represent Estonia and the Azerbaijani community in Europe with pride," he said.
The team will compete in Group D alongside ZEL Degson (Slovakia), Karpaty Uzhhorod (Ukraine), and Raykommers (Bulgaria), with the matches being crucial for qualification to the playoff stage.
The participation is also considered a significant milestone for "FC Qarabag Tallinn" on the international arena, aiming not only for sporting success but also to bring fans together for unforgettable moments.
The club's trip has been supported by the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, and the team's involvement has been covered by Estonian media:
Estonian team to participate in EuroCup mini-football tournament in Bulgaria - Delfi RUS
