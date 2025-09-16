Jordan Condemns Israeli Ground Expansion, Airstrikes On Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 16 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Tuesday condemned the Israeli army's expansion of its ground operation in Gaza and the intensification of airstrikes on the Strip, calling it a "blatant violation of international and humanitarian law."Ministry Spokesperson Fuad Majali underscored the Kingdom's rejection of the ongoing Israeli aggression, describing it as an attempt to impose new facts, displace Palestinians, and extend systematic attacks on civilians, hospitals, journalists, medical staff, and civilian infrastructure, while using blockade and starvation as tools of displacement.Majali warned that the escalation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank risks dragging the region into further violence and threatening regional and international security.He called on the international community to compel Israel to immediately halt its aggression, ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza, and support the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.