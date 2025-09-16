Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Health Ministry: Four Advanced Surgeries Successful In Treating Sleep Apnea


2025-09-16 08:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced Tuesday, the success of four advanced operations involving the implantation of dual hypoglossal nerve stimulators, performed by a national medical team at Zain Center under the leadership of Dr. Mutlaq Al-Saihan.
These groundbreaking procedures, the first of their kind in Middle Eastern government hospitals, were successfully conducted on four Kuwaiti citizens aged between 50 and 80, a significant milestone in regional medical advancement.
The innovative technology is designed to treat obstructive sleep apnea, a disorder causing repeated breathing interruptions during sleep, which may result in severe complications such as cardiovascular disease, memory issues, or metabolic dysfunctions if left untreated.
This achievement reflects the Ministry of Health's strong commitment to introducing globally recognized advanced medical solutions, ensuring high-quality healthcare accessibility, and strengthening Kuwait's position in specialized treatment capabilities. (end)
