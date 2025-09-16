Alector To Host Virtual Research And Development Event Highlighting PGRN Franchise And Brain Carrier Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --Agenda to feature latozinemab and AL101, along with progress in Alector Brain Carrier–enabled programs, including new lead candidates--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced management will host a virtual event to discuss the company's progranulin (PGRN) franchise and Alector Brain Carrier (ABC)–enabled programs. The event will include a review of latozinemab, currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for frontotemporal dementia due to a GRN gene mutation, and AL101, which is in a Phase 2 trial for early Alzheimer's disease (AD). In addition, the company will present preclinical data on lead candidates for its ABC–enabled programs, including its brain-penetrant anti-amyloid beta antibody program for AD, and its brain-penetrant engineered GCase-enzyme replacement therapy for Parkinson's disease. The event will also highlight progress in Alector's ABC-enabled siRNA programs, which expand the platform's reach across different cargos for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Details of the webinar are as follows:

Alector R&D Briefing: A Review of Our PGRN Franchise and Brain Carrier Programs

Monday, September 22, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:30 pm EDT

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To access the live webcast of this event, please register here , or visit“Events and Presentations” in the“Investors” section of the Alector website at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Alector

Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace deficient proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector's product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit .

