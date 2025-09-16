Weatherford Native Jim Logan Releases Multi-Generational Historical Saga, Of Saints And Rivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEATHERFORD, Okla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Publishing is proud to announce the release of Of Saints and Rivers, a historical fiction novel by Weatherford native Jim Logan. Releasing September 16, this emotionally resonant novel explores family, faith and redemption across generations and landscapes.

Spanning the late 1800s to the 1950s, Of Saints and Rivers follows the journey of Jordan McClellan, the introspective youngest son in a family defined by expectations. Overshadowed by his father and older brother, Jordan seeks solace in books over farmwork - until a tragic accident sends him searching for meaning far from home.

His journey takes him across the American Midwest, the Caribbean and Mexico, as he wrestles with guilt, identity and the pull of home. Through vivid prose and timeless themes, Logan crafts a compelling narrative about the burdens of legacy and the healing power of grace.

"What began as a simple wish to leave behind something of myself and family roots grew eventually into a novel,” said Logan.“Many characters and events in the story borrow heavily from our family's history, and Jordan's views largely mirror my own. Aside from parent and marital issues, I wanted to address addiction, prejudice, religious doubt, love and loss and the

role of chance in our lives.”

Prior to its release, Of Saints and Rivers has earned a Literary Titan Gold Award, an Amazon bestseller badge and has obtained glowing industry reviews.

A fourth-generation Oklahoman, Jim Logan has been writing historical articles for Oklahoma Today since 2011. His pieces have been recipients of a Western Heritage Wrangler Award, a Spur Award finalist, and received seven IRMA and SPJA awards. Of Saints and Rivers is his first novel. While he now lives near family in Tennessee, he'll always consider Oklahoma home. For more information, visit Jim Logan's website .

Of Saints and Rivers (ISBN: 978-0988928152) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

About Yorkshire Publishing

Yorkshire Publishing is a hybrid and traditional publisher dedicated to quality, collaboration, and personalized service. Since 2002, the company has published and distributed thousands of titles across a variety of genres. Yorkshire helps authors bring their vision to life through expert editing, standout design, and effective marketing. With a hands-on approach and a passion for meaningful books, Yorkshire creates titles authors are proud to share and readers love to read.

