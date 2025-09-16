HIF Global Selects Electric Hydrogen's Advanced American Electrolyzer Technology For Texas E-Fuels Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. engineered and manufactured electrolyzers to have lowest global total installed cost

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIF Global , the world's e-Fuels leader, announced today that it has selected Electric Hydrogen (EH2) to supply its cutting-edge electrolyzer systems for HIF's Texas e-Fuels facility.

Meg Gentle, Executive Director of HIF Global, said,“The project will be one of the world's largest deployments of American-made electrolyzers, establishing a new benchmark for e-Methanol production at industrial scale, and driving U.S. energy leadership and economic development deep in the heart of Texas. HIF's selection of Electric Hydrogen electrolyzers was made possible by the committed leadership of key senators establishing U.S. dominance in advanced energy markets.”

Electric Hydrogen's high-power electrolyzers, engineered and manufactured in the United States, are pioneering the next generation of low-cost, high-performance hydrogen production and leveraging modularization to dramatically reduce costs and construction timelines. The electrochemical stacks, the heart of the system, are built in the company's Devens, Massachusetts gigafactory, while the remainder of the equipment is built in Texas, reinforcing the strategic importance of U.S.-based manufacturing in the global energy supply chain.

Renato Pereira, CEO of HIF USA, said,“HIF is building the future of American energy-one that relies on U.S. technology, U.S. manufacturing, and U.S. workers. Electric Hydrogen brings American innovation and industrial-scale performance to our HIF Matagorda e-Fuels facility. Together, we're showing that advanced fuels produced here in Texas are the most competitive worldwide, propelling the U.S. to the leadership position in low emission energy production.”

“Electric Hydrogen is proud to partner with HIF to deploy our advanced electrolyzer systems at unprecedented scale,” said Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen.“This is a defining moment for American leadership in breakthrough energy technology, a sector currently dominated by Chinese exports. It proves that U.S.-built solutions can meet the toughest performance and cost targets – at the scale needed to reindustrialize our country and lead global trade in new energies.”

About HIF Global

HIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships and planes. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia. For more information, visit .

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen builds the world's most powerful electrolyzers-designed and manufactured in the United States-to deliver low-cost, high-volume hydrogen for use in critical industries that can't decarbonize any other way. Electric Hydrogen's systems are enabling American-made clean energy solutions that don't compromise on scale, reliability, or national competitiveness. Electric Hydrogen has a team of over 300 employees and was founded in 2020. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen's advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, visit .

