Izotropic Publishes New FAQ Page For Investors, Analysts, And Healthcare Decision-Makers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 - Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the launch of a new Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQ") page on its corporate website.

The new FAQ resource, available at , is designed to improve transparency and provide quick access to essential information on the Company's flagship device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System , the Company's development milestones, and its competitive positioning in the global breast imaging market.

The page serves as a strategic informational and investor relations tool, delivering clear, accessible content for shareholders, analysts, healthcare professionals, procurement decision-makers, and breast cancer advocates. Topics include how IzoView compares to mammography, tomosynthesis, ultrasound, and MRI; the role of breast density in cancer detection; IzoView's non-compressive, patient-centered imaging workflow; and Izotropic's exclusive global rights to commercialize breast CT technology developed at the University of California, Davis.

To support broader awareness and outreach efforts, the page is optimized for search engine indexing and artificial intelligence platforms, improving discoverability across investor, clinical, and media channels.

This resource reflects Izotropic's ongoing commitment to transparency, strategic communication, and building long-term investor confidence as the Company advances through key milestones in its U.S. clinical study, FDA regulatory process, and commercial rollout.

As interest grows in next-generation imaging solutions for dense breast tissue, breast CT is emerging as a promising new modality. With IzoView uniquely engineered to meet this need through high-resolution, 360-degree, true 3D imaging, the FAQ page will serve as a continually updated reference to support investor engagement, media coverage, and market education.

