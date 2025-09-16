Building For High School Being Constructed In Faryab

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Estimated to cost 5.83 million afghanis, construction work on a school building has begun in northern Faryab province, an official said on Tuesday.

Head of Education Maulvi Hamidullah Irshad told Pajhwok Afghan News the building for Hazara Qala High School in Chehelgazi district was being constructed at a cost of 5.83 million afghanis.

The project was funded by the Children's Protection Organization and being constructed by the Jawzjan Khorasan Construction Company. It would benefit 288 students.

According to him, the structure would have eight classrooms, an administrative office, a laboratory, a solar power system, seven restrooms, and some other facilities.

