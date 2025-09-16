Defence Minister Maulvi Yaqoob Visits Qatar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Defence Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has travelled to Qatar on an official visit, where he met State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wrote on his X handle that Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob met Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi during his visit to the Gulf state.

He said the two sides discussed bilateral ties and stressed the importance of Qatar's continued support.

The visit comes two days after Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi condemned Israel's attack on Doha in a phone call with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi.

Muttaqi said the Afghan people and government stood by Qatar and urged Islamic countries to adopt a united, serious and meaningful stance against Israel.

Last Tuesday, Israel carried out an airstrike on a Hamas delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Qatari government denounced the attack as a“blatant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Several other countries and the UN Security Council also condemned the strike, calling it a serious threat to regional stability and a breach of international law.

