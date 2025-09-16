Graham Urges Supporting Trump’s Stance on Russian Oil
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham has urged European Union (EU) member states to endorse US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to penalize India and China for their ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
In a discussion with a broadcaster on Sunday, Graham criticized the Asian powers’ “practices” toward Russian President Vladimir Putin as a factor prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.
“It's time for Europe to get behind President Donald Trump to punish [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's customers,” Graham stated.
Highlighting that the US has already imposed sanctions on Russia in every conceivable manner, the senator stressed that it is now the Europeans’ turn to follow Trump’s example.
“They [China and India] will change their practices toward Putin, and this war will end,” he added.
On Sunday, Trump told reporters that NATO and EU nations need to “get together” and “toughen up” before the US can undertake decisive measures against Russia.
He voiced frustration over European countries continuing to buy Russian oil, remarking that their sanctions are “not tough enough.”
Trump emphasized his readiness to introduce further sanctions on Russia but insisted that stronger European action is essential.
He concluded that he is prepared to act, but only if the Europeans commit to doing the same.
In a discussion with a broadcaster on Sunday, Graham criticized the Asian powers’ “practices” toward Russian President Vladimir Putin as a factor prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.
“It's time for Europe to get behind President Donald Trump to punish [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's customers,” Graham stated.
Highlighting that the US has already imposed sanctions on Russia in every conceivable manner, the senator stressed that it is now the Europeans’ turn to follow Trump’s example.
“They [China and India] will change their practices toward Putin, and this war will end,” he added.
On Sunday, Trump told reporters that NATO and EU nations need to “get together” and “toughen up” before the US can undertake decisive measures against Russia.
He voiced frustration over European countries continuing to buy Russian oil, remarking that their sanctions are “not tough enough.”
Trump emphasized his readiness to introduce further sanctions on Russia but insisted that stronger European action is essential.
He concluded that he is prepared to act, but only if the Europeans commit to doing the same.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment