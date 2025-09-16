Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Graham Urges Supporting Trump’s Stance on Russian Oil

2025-09-16 07:54:21
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham has urged European Union (EU) member states to endorse US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to penalize India and China for their ongoing purchases of Russian oil.

In a discussion with a broadcaster on Sunday, Graham criticized the Asian powers’ “practices” toward Russian President Vladimir Putin as a factor prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.

“It's time for Europe to get behind President Donald Trump to punish [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's customers,” Graham stated.

Highlighting that the US has already imposed sanctions on Russia in every conceivable manner, the senator stressed that it is now the Europeans’ turn to follow Trump’s example.

“They [China and India] will change their practices toward Putin, and this war will end,” he added.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that NATO and EU nations need to “get together” and “toughen up” before the US can undertake decisive measures against Russia.

He voiced frustration over European countries continuing to buy Russian oil, remarking that their sanctions are “not tough enough.”

Trump emphasized his readiness to introduce further sanctions on Russia but insisted that stronger European action is essential.

He concluded that he is prepared to act, but only if the Europeans commit to doing the same.

