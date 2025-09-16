New Addition To Captains Preferred Products Keeps Boat Brush Heads Dry, Secure, And Ready For The Next Washdown

Installation of multiple TidyBoat brush head organizers. No drilling needed.

Owner, Nick Heisler, installing the TidyBoat Brush Head Organizer

Adhesive-mounted organizer reduces clutter; initial availability at Captains Preferred Products' online store

- Nick Heisler, Owner, Captains Preferred ProductsJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Captains Preferred Products today introduced the TidyBoat Brush Head Organizer , a simple, adhesive-mounted storage accessory that keeps boat brush heads off the deck and protected in storage. Designed for boat and yacht owners, the Organizer helps gear dry fully, prevents damage, and frees up space in tight lockers and gunnels.Loose brush heads can roll, trap moisture, or get crushed in transit. The TidyBoat Brush Head Organizer solves that by securing heads to smooth interior or exterior surfaces with heavy-duty 3M adhesive-no drilling required. Boat owners can install it in minutes to keep decks cleaner and tools ready for the next washdown or detail.Why it mattersKeeping gear organized isn't just about tidiness; it protects the tools that protect your finish. By elevating brush heads for proper drying and preventing them from rolling around, owners extend product life and reduce clutter-especially on boats where every inch counts.Key featuresPeel-and-stick install: Heavy-duty 3M adhesive mounts to fiberglass, gelcoat, and other smooth surfaces-no drilling or tools.Protects your investment: Elevates brush heads for full drying and prevents crushing or premature wear.Space-saving design: Clears deck clutter and keeps lockers and lazarettes organized.Marine-ready build: Made to withstand moisture, salt, and daily use.Broad compatibility: Fits all Captains Preferred Products brush heads and other universal spring-pressure pin connect brush heads; also fits the brand's shammy mop head.SpecsMounting: 3M adhesive (no drilling) - smooth, clean surfaces recommended.Compatibility: Captains Preferred brush heads; universal spring-pressure pin connect; shammy mop head; most standard brush/mop accessories using the same attachment style.Materials/Color/Dimensions/Weight: 3x5 1⁄4x 6 1⁄8 LxWxH. The colors are grey with a very light grey top. It is made out of plastic with a 3M backing. 7ozHardware in box: In each package is one brush head organizer. It is one piece with no additional hardware.Capacity per unit: Each Unit holds one brush headAvailability and pricingThe TidyBoat Brush Head Organizer is available now at captainspreferredproducts as a single unit MSRP $29.99 and a 3-pack MSRP $89.97 (currently offered at $72.99). Initial distribution is online via the brand's store, with select dealers to be added on a rolling basis. Regions and additional retailers will be announced as they are confirmed.Where to buy:RoadmapCaptains Preferred Products plans a companion TidyBoat Shammy & Water Blade Organizer targeted for release later this year. Timing and details to follow.Warranty & SupportWarranty: If one does break we replace itSupport: ... or 904-321-9414Learn more or purchase at .About Captains Preferred ProductsCaptains Preferred Products was created out of love for the ocean. We are a boating and fishing family with decades of hands-on experience on the water. That's why we only sell products we believe in 100% and use every day on our boats. Our boat cleaning supplies and detailing products are crafted specifically for the needs of captains, marinas, and boat enthusiasts. We stand behind our products completely. We aren't a big corporation - just a family-run business striving to provide the best possible products and customer service to each of our dealers and customers.Media Contact

Nick Heisler, Owner

Captains Preferred Product

+1 904-321-9414

...

