​​Bitcoin Range Trades Above Key Support Amid Institutional Adoption And Rate Cut Expectations.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Bitcoin range trades but maintains a bullish bias

​Bitcoin's recent price surge is being fuelled by a combination of institutional adoption, macroeconomic conditions, and its inherent scarcity.

​Major asset managers and funds are increasingly gaining exposure through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and regulated products, while Bitcoin's fixed supply and the latest halving have tightened the flow of new coins, amplifying its scarcity value.

​At the same time, expectations of central bank rate cuts and concerns over inflation and fiscal deficits are boosting Bitcoin's appeal as a hedge against currency debasement.

​Beyond macro drivers, retail adoption is rising as platforms make crypto more accessible and merchants expand Bitcoin payment options.

​Technological improvements like the Lightning Network are also strengthening Bitcoin's utility. Combined with strong momentum and investor psychology - where rising prices attract more buyers - these factors have created a self-reinforcing cycle that continues to push Bitcoin higher.

​Bitcoin bullish scenario:

​Bitcoin continues to range trade but a rise above its 15 September high at $116,814.50 would likely push the 22 August high at $117,440.43 to the fore.

​Further up lies the 17 August high at $118,624.45 which may also be reached in this scenario.

​Bitcoin bearish scenario:

​A fall through the 15 September $114,398.76 low would probably lead to a retest of the $113,510.23-to-$111,982.45 support zone which would be expected to hold, though.

​If not, the $110,000.00 region and also the 4 September low at $109,385.95 may be revisited. Further minor support sits at the 26 August low at $108,757.90.

​Were it to give way, the late August-to-early September lows at $107,412.82-to-$107,286.25 may be retested as well.

Bitcoin daily candlestick trading chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .