Folding Cartons Market Size Worth USD 266.43 Billion 2032 A CAGR Of 5.25%

Folding Cartons Market Size

Folding Cartons Market Share

Key companies covered in folding cartons market report are The Westrock Company, Amcor Limited, Rengo Co., Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC and others.

- fortune business insightsNY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global folding cartons market was valued at USD 169.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 176.99 billion in 2024 to USD 266.43 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period. In 2023, Europe led the market, accounting for 39.3% of the global share. The U.S. folding cartons market is also poised for notable growth, projected to reach USD 41.86 billion by 2032.This expansion is largely fueled by growing consumer demand and stricter regulations promoting sustainability, which are encouraging companies to adopt folding cartons as an eco-friendly packaging solution. It is one of the most popular packaging materials in the retail sector for packing consumer goods and products. It is made of paperboard, and eco-friendly, cost-effective packaging is expected to drive the market. The increasing demand for food & beverage, dry food, frozen food, cigarettes, and others are major contributing factors.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➡️ SegmentsBy type, the market is segmented into single-walled corrugated packaging, double, triple, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segregated into food & beverages, household, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, tobacco, electrical & electronics, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Folding cartons are among the most widely used forms of product packaging, serving diverse industries for the shipment and storage of goods. They are commonly applied in the packaging of food and beverages, cosmetics, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and various consumer products. Typically made from corrugated cardboard or single-ply paperboard, folding cartons are manufactured using specialized machines that cut, crease, glue, and score the material to create packaging in the required size and shape.➡️ What does the Report Offer?The report is a collection of first-hand knowledge, qualitative and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and input from industry professionals and value chain players an in-depth overview of current research and clinical advancements in the folding cartons.➡️List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Folding Cartons:.Westrock Company (Australia).Amcor Limited (Australia).Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland).Graphic Packaging International (U.S.).Mayr-MelnhofKarton AG (Austria).Stora Enso Oyj (Finland).Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan).Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan).Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland).Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc. (U.S.).Bell Incorporated (U.S.).Schur Pack Germany GmbH (Germany).Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.)➡️ Drivers & RestraintsIncreasing Demand from E-Commerce Industry to Stimulate GrowthThe global folding cartons market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand for e-commerce during the projected period. The e-commerce business has grown significantly, with Amazon employing cardboard boxes for the majority of its packaging. The increasing public awareness over the generated waste is expected to drive the government to implement guidelines encouraging citizens to use sustainable packaging options such as folding cartons or corrugated boxes.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➡️ REGIONAL INSIGHTSIncreasing Production and Consumption to Promote Growth in Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global folding cartons market share during the forecast period. This is due to growing demand from food packaging, personal care, and rising production and consumption to drive the market in the region.North America is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is the major contributing factor in the region.➡️ Competitive LandscapeManufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their PositionThe industry is continuously attempting to place a greater emphasis on innovation in their core products to meet buyers' demands. With changing customer needs, technical innovation, and economic power shifts, the market is undergoing a number of changes. Government financing investments are increasing, and container improvement is progressing, which will be important contributors to the market's future growth.Speak to Analyst:➡️ Industry DevelopmentApril 2024: WestRock has teamed up with Recipe Unlimited to introduce a range of paperboard packaging that can be recycled. The aim of the partnership is to prevent 31 million plastic containers from ending up in landfills in Canada.May 2024: Bengaluru-based SSA Amrutha Folder Tech announced the launch of a new carton-folding machine with updated features. The SSA 0088+ machine is highly capable of producing cartons similar to those produced in imported machines. The machine is also updated with 70% new features such as belts, rollers, and pressure systems.FAQ:What is the current global folding cartons market size?The global folding cartons market was valued at approximately USD 169.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach about USD 266.43 billion by 2032.What is the expected growth rate of the folding cartons market?The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.Which region currently dominates the folding cartons market?Europe holds the largest market share, but the Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to demand in countries like China and India.What are folding cartons, and where are they used?Folding cartons, which are made from paperboard or cardboard, are widely used for packaging foods, cosmetics, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and many other products due to their customizability, low cost, and eco-friendly nature.Why are folding cartons popular among various industries?They are favored for their flexibility, printability, rigidity, and suitability for branding and information display, as well as their recyclability and sustainable qualities.Trends & InnovationsWhat are the major trends shaping the folding cartons market?Trends include the development and adoption of anti-counterfeit technologies (such as barcoding and RFID tags), integration with smart packaging solutions, and a growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials.Read Related Insights:Antimicrobial Textiles Market:Powder Coatings Market:Automotive Ceramics Market:Precious Metals Market:Bioplastics Packaging Market:

Ashwin Arora

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

+1 833-909-2966

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.