McDonald’s UAE grows Junior Sports Academy beyond padel, adding basketball, football, and cricket to the program
Dubai, UAE – 16 September 2025: McDonald’s UAE is calling on kids aged 8-12 to step onto the court, pitch, or field, with its all-new Junior Sports Academy launching this September. Building on the success of the McDonald’s UAE Junior Padel Academy, which has brought smiles and skills to over 1,000 kids across the UAE since 2023, the expanded Academy includes padel, basketball, football, and cricket training sessions.
Designed to make sport fun and accessible for all families, the eight-week weekend programs are led by professional coaches at top facilities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. All coaching, equipment, and kits are fully covered by McDonald’s UAE. Each program ends with an award ceremony, where participants are celebrated with certificates recognizing their effort and progress. Encouraging kids to try new activities, develop skills, and stay active, the Academy reflects McDonald’s UAE’s commitment to creating feel-good moments for families across the Emirates.
“At the end of our last Junior Padel Academy program, a parent told me their child had discovered a new passion and developed a level of confidence they hadn’t seen before,” said Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE. “Hearing how much of an impact the program had on families inspired us to go bigger and bring basketball, football, and cricket into the mix. Our goal? To get even more kids moving, learning, and growing through the power of sport!”
The McDonald’s UAE Junior Sports Academy kicks off with padel, followed by basketball, football, and cricket:
• Padel (27 September - 15 November 2025)
• Basketball (4 October - 22 November 2025)
• Football and cricket (Launching early 2026)
Registration is just AED 100 per child, with the remaining costs fully covered by McDonald’s UAE. Families can choose from multiple venues and flexible timings, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sign your little ones up here:
Participating sports clubs include:
Abu Dhabi
• Gaby Reca Padel Academy, Al Maryah Island
• We Are Padel – Rebound, Bain AL Jassrain, Rabdan
• WPA x 321Sports, Al Hidayriyyat Island
Dubai
• Padel AE, Al Quoz Industrial Area 2
• Oxygen Padel Sport Academy, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4
• WPA, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1
Sharjah
• Padel Arena, Maleha St, Warehouses Land
• WPA, Al Rahmania Suburb, Shaghrafa 2
