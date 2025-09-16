Frontier Building Group Launches Free Renovation Timeline Toolkit To Help Ontario Homeowners Save Time, Money, And Stress

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Discover Homeowner Secrets to Saving Thousands with this Fail-Proof Renovation Timeline Guide. Save time, money, and stress on your next project."Homeowner secrets revealed: Frontier Building Group's Fail-Proof Renovation Timeline Guide helps Ontario homeowners save money, time, and stress.

Brant County, ON - September 16th, 2025 - Frontier Building Group, a women-owned renovation and addition contractor proudly serving Brant, Norfolk, and Haldimand Counties, has unveiled its newest resource: the Fail-Proof Planning Timeline Guide . This free toolkit is designed to empower homeowners with the knowledge and steps needed to confidently plan their next home renovation or addition project.

Whether you are considering a kitchen renovation, an additional dwelling unit (ADU), or a full home addition, the guide walks you through every stage of the process. It outlines timelines, highlights potential pitfalls, and provides expert tips to help homeowners avoid costly surprises.

“Our clients often tell us their biggest stress before starting a renovation is not knowing what to expect,” said Jonathan Jagt, President of Frontier Building Group .“We created this toolkit so homeowners across Brantford, Norfolk, Haldimand, Cambridge, and Hamilton can take the guesswork out of planning. When you understand the timeline and the process, you can make better decisions, save money, and actually enjoy the transformation of your home.”

Why the Toolkit Matters



Avoid costly mistakes by following a proven renovation timeline.

Understand each phase of the renovation process, from design to final walk-through.

Reduce stress by knowing what happens next and when. Save time and money by planning properly before construction begins.



The Fail-Proof Planning Timeline Guide is part of Frontier Building Group's commitment to providing transparent, client-focused renovation experiences. Known for its craftsmanship, attention to detail, and dedication to empowering women in trades, the company has become a trusted name in Brant County and surrounding areas.

About Frontier Building Group

Frontier Building Group is a family-owned and women-owned contractor specializing in renovations, home additions, and ADUs . From initial design to final construction, their skilled professionals bring dream spaces to life with quality workmanship and innovative solutions. With a focus on empowering women in the trades and delivering exceptional results, Frontier is proud to serve homeowners in Brant, Norfolk, Haldimand, Cambridge, Hamilton, Brantford, Paris, and Simcoe.

Access the Toolkit

The Fail-Proof Planning Timeline Guide is now available for free download on Frontier Building Group's website.