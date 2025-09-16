Jordan Hosts First Middle East, Africa Conference On Counter-Drone Technologies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Tuesday inaugurated the opening of the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Middle East and Africa Conference, organized by the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) in cooperation with the UK-based SAE Media Group, with support from the Jordan Armed Forces.Held for the first time in the Middle East and Africa over two days at the St. Regis Hotel in Amman, the conference aims to showcase the latest developments in drone detection and interception technologies, address ethical considerations of drone use, and exchange expertise on future challenges in this vital field.JODDB Director General Ayman Batran said the timing of the conference reflects the growing threats posed by unmanned systems regionally and globally, stressing the need to develop specialized solutions to counter drone risks while responsibly employing the technology to serve societies.Batran noted that the partnership with SAE Media Group seeks to exchange expertise and perspectives with specialists in counter-drone technologies from the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. He emphasized the conference's role as a unique platform for presenting the latest solutions and products, and for discussing strategic and operational challenges and strategies with experts and specialists from multiple countries.SAE Media Group Managing Director Miles Dixon expressed pride in collaborating with JODDB, underscoring the conference's importance as a platform that brings together regional and international stakeholders to share cutting-edge strategies and technologies to counter growing drone threats.The conference brings together representatives from 41 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the United States, and NATO. Its agenda features more than 20 panel sessions with 25 speakers, including international experts, specialists, and developers.On the sidelines of the opening, Huneiti toured the accompanying exhibition and visited the JODDB pavilion, which showcased the latest locally developed counter-drone systems and products.The inauguration was attended by senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces, security officials, government representatives, ambassadors, military attachés, and international experts.