Uzbekistan Expands Industrial Infrastructure With New Economic Zone

Uzbekistan has launched a major economic initiative in the nation's Namangan region with the establishment of the 10-hectare Tarakkiyot Industrial-Service Zone, uniting 113 industrial and service projects that are expected to generate 500 billion soums ($40 million) in annual output and create 4,800 new jobs, Trend reports, citing the Office of the President of Uzbekistan.

To support stable operations within the zone, the government has put its money where its mouth is by investing in crucial infrastructure, such as electricity networks, water pipelines, sewage systems, and internal roadways, all backed by the state budget.

A standout feature of the Tarakkiyot zone is its vocational retraining facility, designed to equip unemployed individuals with modern, in-demand skills through hands-on training and access to advanced equipment. This initiative is considered a vital component in combating unemployment and poverty while improving the overall quality of life in the region.

Addressing the broader development landscape, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the urgent need to upgrade the country's automotive service sector.

“New car plants are opening, incomes are rising, and the number of vehicles is growing. However, the level of service-particularly for foreign brands-is not keeping pace. If this sector is organized systematically, we can ensure job creation and significantly improve service quality,” he stressed.

The Tarakkiyot zone is part of a broader industrialization strategy in the region. As of today, 73 industrial zones covering a combined area of 1,500 hectares are operating in the Namangan region, highlighting the government's commitment to economic diversification, job creation, and regional development.

As of April 2025, Uzbekistan boasts a robust framework comprising 28 designated special economic zones (SEZs), 389 small industrial zones (SIZs), 23 technology parks, and 355 operational clusters, all synergistically integrated within the overarching paradigm of special economic zones. These designated areas are strategically engineered to catalyze capital influx by providing a suite of advantages, including streamlined customs protocols and fiscal inducements.