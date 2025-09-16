Most Ukrainians Believe In Victory If They Have Weapons And Western Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is evidenced by a survey conducted on September 2-14 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

At the same time, 15% of respondents believe that even under such conditions, Ukraine is not capable of winning.

The remaining 9% were unable to decide on their opinion.

At the same time, in September 2024, 81% of respondents believed that Ukraine was capable of achieving success, while 14% believed that this was impossible even with adequate support from the West.

Thus, the current level of confidence in victory is almost the same as the level of confidence in success one year ago. That is, it can be reasonably assumed that over the past year there has been no significant decline in belief in the possibility of victory, and at the same time, for the overwhelming majority, victory is possible – with adequate support from the West (which is not expected to send troops, but is expected to impose effective sanctions and provide sufficient weapons), sociologists noted.

The survey was conducted among adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, lived in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

The statistical error of the sample of 1,023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.

