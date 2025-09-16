Azerbaijanis Buy 77 Properties In Turkiye In August 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In August 2025, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 77 residential properties in Turkiye, ranking them as the sixth-largest group of foreign buyers in the country for the month, Azernews reports.

Total property sales to foreigners in Turkiye fell 19.8% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 1,810 units in August.

Russian citizens led foreign property purchases with 283 homes, followed by Iranian buyers with 155 properties and German nationals with 118. Azerbaijani buyers were next in line, reflecting a steady interest in Turkish real estate.

For context, Azerbaijani citizens acquired a total of 866 properties in Turkiye throughout 2024, demonstrating a consistent pattern of investment in the Turkish housing market.