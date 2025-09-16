Focal One® HIFU Receives Prestigious Innovation Award

AUSTIN, Texas, September 16, 2025 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that the company has been honored with the 2025 Industry Award for Innovations in Endourological Instrumentation by the Endourological Society in recognition of its groundbreaking work with the Focal One High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) platform.

Focal One is the first Focal Therapy technology to receive this distinguished award. The Endourological Society Industry Award is presented annually to an individual or an organization that has made outstanding contributions in the field of urology. Focal One was recognized for its pioneering development and expansion of robotic HIFU for prostate cancer.

“We are deeply honored that the Endourological Society has recognized our leadership in advancing HIFU and focal therapy,” said Ryan Rhodes, CEO.“This award celebrates the continued innovation behind Focal One and our commitment to providing urologists with best-in-class technology that expands treatment options for patients with localized prostate cancer.”

The award was presented during the 42nd World Congress of Endourology and Uro-Technology (WCET).



About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit

