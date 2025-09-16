NPF Invites New York To Take ACTION For Psoriatic Disease

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites individuals impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease -a nationwide movement to connect, celebrate, and raise critical funds to fuel efforts to find a cure and improve the lives of those affected.This year's New York event will be held at Bronx Zoo on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Anyone living with psoriatic disease-or supporting a loved one who does-is encouraged to attend.Edgar Payano, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will speak about his personal journey with psoriasis during the event.“It is incredibly rewarding and impactful to be part of Take ACTION,” said Edgar, who has been living with psoriasis for more than 11 years.“You're surrounded by people who understand what it means to live with psoriasis, whether as a patient, family member, or advocate. It is also very touching to see your loved ones supporting you and the cause by donating and by attending the event. It makes me feel seen, supported, and loved.”Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a national campaign designed to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.“All across the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the incredible progress made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation.“This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”The New York event will be a fun and meaningful community gathering for the entire NPF family. Attendees will enjoy an inspiring program, psoriatic disease education, and entertainment for all ages.“I hope to see you on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at Bronx Zoo,” said Linda Coughlan, NPF's senior regional development manager.“We have a great morning planned, and everyone is welcome.”To learn more or register for Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease – New York, visit:About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.

