From Two People To Global Leader: How A Long Beach Startup Became A Major Environmental Force

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When Anoosheh Oskouian and John Von Bargen acquired a modest thermal-oxidizer service company in 2000 and renamed it Ship & Shore Environmental, they had an ambitious vision: combine deep engineering expertise with customer-focused execution to deliver cleaner, more energy-efficient industrial operations.

Twenty-five years later, that two-person venture has evolved into a global engineering powerhouse with a spotless compliance record and over 100 employees worldwide.

The Growth That Redefined an Industry

From a single 6,000-square-foot fabrication bay in Long Beach, S&SE has grown into a vertically integrated, 70,000-square-foot campus with satellite offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. The woman-owned company now helps thousands of manufacturers achieve destruction-removal efficiencies above 99 percent across more than 35 industries.

Ship & Shore's industry impact was recently highlighted in an independent study that profiled the company as a key driver of the PFAS remediation market's projected growth from $801.7 million in 2023 to $1.63 billion by 2029-a market transformation the company is actively helping to shape.

Engineering Breakthroughs That Actually Work

The company's product line has expanded from regenerative thermal oxidizers to include catalytic and steam-generating oxidizers, scrubbers, heat-recovery systems, and digitally connected "Smart RTOs" that enable remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance. Their engineers have pioneered secondary heat-recovery modules that dramatically slash fuel consumption.

When COVID-19 hit, Ship & Shore expedited equipment and remote-commissioning services to essential manufacturers, enabling them to stay operational safely while meeting emergency air-quality directives-turning crisis into opportunity.

Recognition That Validates Excellence

S&SE systems are referenced by the U.S. EPA and South Coast AQMD as benchmark technology. The Los Angeles Business Journal has twice named Oskouian a "Leader of Influence," while innovation awards from California's Governor's Office recognize the company's technical leadership.

"Our mission remains exactly what it was when John and I first opened our doors," said Oskouian. "To deliver customized solutions that protect both the environment and our customers' bottom lines."

As Ship & Shore enters its next quarter-century, the company continues proving that environmental protection and business success aren't just compatible-they're powerfully complementary.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a woman-owned, California-based global leader in the design, engineering, fabrication, and maintenance of air-pollution abatement systems. Specializing in regenerative thermal oxidizers and complementary CleanAir SolutionsTM, S&SE helps manufacturers across more than 35 industries reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and achieve full regulatory compliance. Celebrating 25 years of breakthrough innovation-engineered through experience, built for what's next. Learn more at .

