One Month To Go Until African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 Africa's Premier Gathering For Mining Stakeholders

With just one month to go before the African Mining Week (AMW) conference, global mining stakeholders are preparing for industry-shaping discussions, deal signings and new partnerships at Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders.

Scheduled for October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town, AMW takes place under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth, uniting African stakeholders with global partners to enhance investment flows across the mining value chain.

AMW 2025 has confirmed the participation of six African mining ministers including Martin Gama Abucha, Minister of Mining for South Sudan; Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development for Zimbabwe; Kenneth Zikhale Reeves Ng'oma, Minister of Mining for Malawi; Teddy Lwamba, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Emmanuel Kofi Buah, Ghana's Minister of Lands and Natural Resources; and Karim Badawi, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. The ministers will engage in the Ministerial Forum, exclusive fireside chats and country spotlights, where they are expected to showcase policies aimed at attracting investments. The event will also feature high-level regulatory authorities including Moses Micheal Engadu, Secretary General of the African Union's Africa Minerals Strategy Group and Khadidja Hassane Abdoulaye, Secretary of State for Petroleum, Mines and Geology for Chad.

Sponsored by various stakeholders from across the industry, including the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Rand Refinery, Sidley Austin, OilDynamics, Moore Global and Power Trake, AMW will unite global investors with African projects. The event will feature investors such as the AFC, International Development Corporation of South Africa, African Infrastructure Investment Managers, World Mining Investment and Standard Bank, showcasing financing tools and strategies driving capital flows into Africa's mining and infrastructure projects.

In support of Africa's mineral production increase agenda, AMW 2025 will feature leading mineral producers, showcasing industry milestones, ongoing projects and strategies for resource development and monetization. Participating producers include Implats, Valterra Platinum, Ivanhoe Mines, Pensana, B2Gold, First Quantum Minerals, Goldfields and Typhoon Greenfield Development.

In addition, downstream players such as Rand Refinery – one of the world's largest integrated metal refining facilities – Isondo Precious Metals, Toyota SA and others will highlight value-addition strategies in support of Africa's beneficiation and local processing drive.

AMW will also spotlight the energy–mining nexus, featuring insights from Francesco La Camera, Secretary General, International Renewable Energy Agency, and representatives from renewables firms JUWI, Solink and energy services company OilDynamics. The conference will run in parallel with African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies, creating a platform for collaboration between energy and mining stakeholders.

AMW 2025's three-day agenda will also feature contributions from research institutions, academia and legal experts, including S&P Global Insights, Columbia Business School, Chatham House, Sidley Austin, Moore Global, Minexx, and Project Blue, who are expected to shape discussions on policy, market trends and the future of African mining.

The event will also feature an exhibition space, showcasing technologies, services and expertise from across the mining value chain. With one month to go, stakeholders have time to secure their place at Africa's premier mining event. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .

