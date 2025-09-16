Colombia Halts U.S. Arms Purchases After Decertification In Drug War Dispute
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia stopped buying U.S. military equipment after the U.S. government officially "decertified" the country for failing to meet anti-drug targets.
President Gustavo Petro confirmed the move, saying Colombia would no longer depend on U.S. weapons and would instead try to build or buy arms from other sources.
The U.S. decertification, which was publicly announced on September 15, 2025, marks the first such move since 1997 and immediately strained a decades-old partnership.
U.S. authorities cited Colombia's record cocaine production-which, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, topped 253,000 hectares of coca cultivation this year-and questioned the results of current drug control measures.
In response, Colombian officials provided their own figures: over 700 tons of cocaine seized in 2025; 11,000 hectares of coca crops destroyed so far this year, aiming for a total of 30,000 by year's end; one narco-lab dismantled every 40 minutes; and more than 3,300 criminal suspects stopped in operations.
These results match official Colombian Ministry of Defense releases and U.N. monitoring reports. Washington's decision threatens to suspend hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, according to Colombian government budget projections.
Colombia Seeks Autonomy in U.S. Relations Amid Trade Risks
Colombian businesses and U.S. trade ties could face collateral damage if U.S. authorities follow through on economic sanctions or new tariffs, though most observers expect both sides to keep talking.
Petro's government argues that the real driver of Colombia 's drug crisis isn't just coca planting but the strong market for cocaine in the U.S. and Europe.
Colombian ministers point out that, despite high U.S. expectations, their country pays the greatest human cost-police and soldiers die every month in crop eradication and anti-trafficking raids.
The move to stop arms purchases is meant to signal that Colombia wants more autonomy, not just fewer handouts with requirements attached.
This tough negotiating pose may put the government under financial strain in the short run and test how self-reliant its forces can become in a dangerous market crowded by organized crime groups.
President Gustavo Petro confirmed the move, saying Colombia would no longer depend on U.S. weapons and would instead try to build or buy arms from other sources.
The U.S. decertification, which was publicly announced on September 15, 2025, marks the first such move since 1997 and immediately strained a decades-old partnership.
U.S. authorities cited Colombia's record cocaine production-which, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, topped 253,000 hectares of coca cultivation this year-and questioned the results of current drug control measures.
In response, Colombian officials provided their own figures: over 700 tons of cocaine seized in 2025; 11,000 hectares of coca crops destroyed so far this year, aiming for a total of 30,000 by year's end; one narco-lab dismantled every 40 minutes; and more than 3,300 criminal suspects stopped in operations.
These results match official Colombian Ministry of Defense releases and U.N. monitoring reports. Washington's decision threatens to suspend hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, according to Colombian government budget projections.
Colombia Seeks Autonomy in U.S. Relations Amid Trade Risks
Colombian businesses and U.S. trade ties could face collateral damage if U.S. authorities follow through on economic sanctions or new tariffs, though most observers expect both sides to keep talking.
Petro's government argues that the real driver of Colombia 's drug crisis isn't just coca planting but the strong market for cocaine in the U.S. and Europe.
Colombian ministers point out that, despite high U.S. expectations, their country pays the greatest human cost-police and soldiers die every month in crop eradication and anti-trafficking raids.
The move to stop arms purchases is meant to signal that Colombia wants more autonomy, not just fewer handouts with requirements attached.
This tough negotiating pose may put the government under financial strain in the short run and test how self-reliant its forces can become in a dangerous market crowded by organized crime groups.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment