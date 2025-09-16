Paypal Pushes Peer-To-Peer Simplicity, Bringing Bitcoin And Stablecoins To Daily Users
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) PayPal has launched a new tool in the United States called“PayPal Links,” and soon, users in the UK and Italy will get access too. PayPal now lets users send money or request payments by simply sharing a custom link in any chat or message.
The feature removes the hassle of sharing bank details. Anyone can create a link in seconds and share it with friends, who just need to tap and pay-no extra forms or app switching.
What makes this development more important is what happens next. PayPal plans to let people in the United States send and receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, and its own US-dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, through these same links.
This means digital money like Bitcoin will become as easy to use in daily life as regular dollars within the PayPal and Venmo ecosystem.
PayPal confirmed that payments between friends or family within the United States remain exempt from IRS tax reporting rules, as long as they are personal rather than business transactions.
Security protections like anti-fraud monitoring and identity checks stay in place for every payment and link. Unused links expire after ten days and notify both sender and recipient for extra safety.
Recent official company reports show that, in the second quarter of 2025, people sent ten percent more money to each other on PayPal than a year earlier-a jump to $443.5 billion in total. Venmo, PayPal's other payment app, also broke its growth records.
With this move, PayPal aims to make sending money as simple as sending a message-across borders, currencies, and even digital tokens.
This is not only about speed. It is about opening payments to the world of crypto, making it easier for millions to access these assets for the first time in daily life.
If regulators and users embrace these tools, PayPal could shape how money moves beyond traditional banks and borders.
