Kiccha Sudeep Announces First Song From 'Mark', Fans Excited For December 25 Release
Kiccha Sudeep, the Kannada film industry superstar, has once again thrilled his fans with exciting news. Even while still deep in the shooting process of his next film, Mark, Sudeep took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce that the first lyrical song from the movie will be released soon. This revelation has sparked widespread excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for updates since the title of the film was officially revealed on September 2.
The lyrical song video releasing soon stand out composition by @AJANEESHB and exceptional choreography by @shobimaster. Njoyed every bit of it.#Kichcha47 #Mark #MarkTheFilm #Mark25thDec@SathyaJyothi @Kichchacreatiin @VKartikeyaa @AJANEESHB @shekarchandra71...
- Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 15, 2025
Film Release Date Confirmed
Adding to the excitement, Sudeep confirmed that Mark is scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, maintaining his tradition of releasing films on significant dates. Fans are elated as Sudeep continues to keep his promise of delivering mass entertainers right on schedule. By releasing the first song, the actor is signaling that the film is gearing up for its next stage of promotions.
The fire is lit. The journey begins. The Title Announcement Title Teaser of K-47 is unveiled. - #BaadShahDay #Kichcha47 #Mark #MarkTheFilm @KicchaSudeep @Kichchacreatiin @SathyaJyothi @VKartikeyaa @AJANEESHB @iampriya06 @shekarchandra71... twitter/OlJDHemPA1
- Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 1, 2025
Star-Studded Music and Choreography
The upcoming song promises to be a visual and musical treat. Composed by the talented Ajaneesh Loknath and choreographed by Shobhin Master, the track is expected to showcase Kiccha's signature mass steps, which have been loved by fans in his previous films. With anticipation high following the success of his last film, Max, expectations for Mark are already soaring.
Fans Excited for Festive Entertainment
Mark is being created with the same team behind the blockbuster Max, which was also released in December and enjoyed tremendous success. With official promotions kicking off, Sudeep's fans have a reason to celebrate this festive season. The first song release adds momentum to the film's promotional journey and further fuels the excitement for the big release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment