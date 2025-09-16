From Baniyans To Billion Dreams – The Story Of A True Vijeyta

In the bustling bylanes of Kolkata, where dreams often got buried beneath the dust of daily struggle, there lived a little boy named Rajesh. Schoolbooks in the morning, bundles of baniyans by dusk - while most children chased kites, he sat beside his father, folding vests and mufflers with small, careful hands. Not for play, not for praise - but to help feed a family of six, and to send a little something extra to his beloved grandmother in Allahabad, whose blessings travelled back with the wind. He didn't know it then, but every neatly folded baniyan was more than fabric - it was a lesson in humility, in quiet strength, in building dreams stitch by stitch.

That boy never chased success. He carried responsibility in his schoolbag and hope in his heart - and that made all the difference.

From packing vests to pioneering recycling with ethics in business as his mantra, Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala went on to become a global changemaker - founding RKG international FZC, now a metal recycling giant across 33 countries worldwide. As Board Member of the Bureau of International Recycling (BMR) and Ambassador for the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), he shaped not only global policies, but the future of sustainability itself.

But the true triumph of Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala lies in the lives he continues to touch.

A philanthropist who strives for Education, Healthcare and Sustainability, Rajesh R. Agarwala looks beyond business. Simply put, he believes in giving - not just wealth, but life itself.

His mission is clear, and noble - Organ Donation.“The body has an expiry date. But the soul lives on through organised organ donation. We can save millions not only while we are alive, but even after death. What could be more noble than that?”

And now, the world will witness his incredible journey through the upcoming biopic Vijeyta, releasing September 19, directed by Rajiv Ruia and penned by Sadeep Nath, premiering at the prestigious Abu Dhabi film festival - a celebration of not just a billionaire's success, but a boy's soul, a father's pride, and a grandmother's dream fulfilled.

Because greatness isn't always loud.