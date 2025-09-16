Russian Forces Attacking Kharkiv With Shahed Drones, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov the Russians are attacking the city with drones, Ukrinform reports.

Preliminary information indicates that the location on the border of the city's Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts was hit. The consequences are still being assessed.

The mayor also warned that drones are still in the sky over the city.

In a follow-up post, Terekhov reported that there are at least two injured.

“We have preliminary information about two people injured in the Slobidskyi district as a result of a strike by an enemy drone,” Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov reported that a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

“According to preliminary information, an enemy drone strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out. Emergency Service units and medical response teams are en route to the site,” he wrote.

As previously reported, in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise on the night of September 16 following a strike by a Russian drone.