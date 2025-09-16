Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Talking Over Sidestepping Double Taxation Trap

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next round of negotiations on the draft "Convention between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Kazakhstan for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income and Property" was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the State Tax Service.

Specialists from the State Tax Service operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Economy, alongside a designated delegate from the Ministry of Finance, engaged in the discussions representing Azerbaijan, while counterparts from the Kazakh Ministry of Finance were also present as authorized representatives.

After going back and forth in discussions, the parties finally found common ground on the lion's share of the provisions in the draft convention concerning taxation.

The discussions were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, and both sides agreed to increase efforts to agree on the remaining open items in the shortest possible time.

During the visit, an exchange of views was also held with the authorized representatives of the National Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan on the "Transfer Pricing" issue.

In the course of the deliberations, the paradigms of both nations regarding transfer pricing mechanisms were meticulously analyzed, culminating in a consensus to enhance synergistic collaboration among pertinent agencies in this domain moving forward.