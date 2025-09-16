Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Talking Over Sidestepping Double Taxation Trap
Specialists from the State Tax Service operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Economy, alongside a designated delegate from the Ministry of Finance, engaged in the discussions representing Azerbaijan, while counterparts from the Kazakh Ministry of Finance were also present as authorized representatives.
After going back and forth in discussions, the parties finally found common ground on the lion's share of the provisions in the draft convention concerning taxation.
The discussions were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, and both sides agreed to increase efforts to agree on the remaining open items in the shortest possible time.
During the visit, an exchange of views was also held with the authorized representatives of the National Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan on the "Transfer Pricing" issue.
In the course of the deliberations, the paradigms of both nations regarding transfer pricing mechanisms were meticulously analyzed, culminating in a consensus to enhance synergistic collaboration among pertinent agencies in this domain moving forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment