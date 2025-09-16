Kazakhstan Bets On Crop Diversification To Boost Farm Gains

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The diversification of sown areas should continue, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting in the Zerendinsky district of the Akmola region, Trend reports.

In his speech, the president made it clear that he had rolled up his sleeves and headed to the Akmola region to take the pulse of the harvesting campaign's progress.

Tokayev emphasized the need for effective implementation of all state support measures. In particular, he highlighted the importance of launching a program for early concessional financing of the 2026 sowing campaign.

"The diversification of sown areas should continue, with a focus on cultivating profitable, high-margin crops. This will increase the monetary value of crop production. The government and regional governors (akims) must ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to farmers during the harvest, timely financing, and access to necessary equipment. Despite weather conditions, the harvest must be gathered with minimal losses," said Tokayev.

This year, Kazakhstan has allocated a record 1 trillion tenge (approximately $1.9 billion) for concessional agricultural lending.

Note that in June 2025, the aggregate cultivated expanse in Kazakhstan attained 23.7 million hectares, marking the culmination of the sowing initiative at a full operational capacity. This endeavor underscored a strategic focus on agronomic diversification and operational efficiency, calibrated to address climatic exigencies and prevailing market dynamics. Significant modifications encompass augmentations in oilseeds (+0.5 million hectares), fodder crops (+114,000 hectares), and maize designated for grain production.