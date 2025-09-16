Emir Of Qatar To Visit Jordan Wednesday

Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra) -- HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, will visit Jordan on Wednesday, where he will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.