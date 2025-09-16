Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emir Of Qatar To Visit Jordan Wednesday


2025-09-16 06:06:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra) -- HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, will visit Jordan on Wednesday, where he will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II.

