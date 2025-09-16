UN Commission Of Inquiry: Israeli Occupation Committed Genocide In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem on Tuesday confirmed that the Israeli occupation has committed genocide over the past two years against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The findings were published in a new report released today in Geneva. The commission called on all States to fulfil their legal obligations under international law to end this genocide and punish those responsible.
The commission stated that it investigated the events that took place on October 7, 2023, and since then over the past two years concluding that Israeli authorities and Israeli occupation security forces committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide; killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in whole or in part and imposing measures intended to prevent births.
It stressed that explicit statements by Israeli occupation political and military authorities as well as the pattern of conduct by Israeli forces demonstrate that the acts of genocide were committed with the intent to destroy in whole or in part Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group.
"It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention," said the Chair of the Commission Navi Pillay during a news conference in Geneva.
"The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest levels who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza," Pillay said.
The report is based on all the commission's previous investigations as well as factual and legal findings regarding attacks carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza, conduct of Israeli occupation authorities and their statements between October 7, 2023 and July 31, 2025.
The conclusions rely on a comprehensive examination of the constitutive elements of genocide (actus reus) and genocidal intent (dolus specialis).
In establishing genocidal acts, the commission examined Israeli occupation military operations in Gaza including the killing and serious harm of unprecedented numbers of Palestinians, imposition of a total siege including preventing humanitarian aid leading to famine, systematic destruction of Gaza's healthcare and education systems, commission of systematic acts of sexual and gender-based violence, direct targeting of children systematic and widespread attacks on religious and cultural sites and disregard of International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders.
The commission said it applied the "only reasonable inference" standard set by the ICJ in the Bosnia v. Serbia case to establish genocidal intent.
After analysing statements made by Israeli occupation authorities as direct evidence of genocidal intent along with patterns of conduct in Gaza such as starvation and inhumane living conditions imposed on Palestinians the Commission concluded that genocidal intent was the only reasonable inference.
Pillay added that the commission also found that Israeli occupation authorities had no intention of changing their course of action. "On the contrary they have persisted in their genocidal campaign in Gaza for almost two years now, she said.
The commission emphasized that the acts of Israeli occupation political and military leaders are attributable to the "State of Israel" which therefore bears responsibility for failing to prevent genocide committing genocide and failing to punish its perpetrators against Palestinians in Gaza.
It further concluded that Israeli occupation President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then War Minister Yoav Gallant incited the commission of genocide and that Israeli occupation authorities failed to take any action to punish this incitement.
The Commission called on member states to cease the transfer of arms and other equipment that could be used to commit genocidal acts ensure that individuals and corporations within their territories and jurisdictions do not assist or facilitate genocide or incitement to genocide and pursue accountability through investigations and legal proceedings against individuals or corporations directly or indirectly involved.
"The international community must act in the face of Israel's genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Pillay warned. "Silence and inaction amount to complicity. (end)
imk
The findings were published in a new report released today in Geneva. The commission called on all States to fulfil their legal obligations under international law to end this genocide and punish those responsible.
The commission stated that it investigated the events that took place on October 7, 2023, and since then over the past two years concluding that Israeli authorities and Israeli occupation security forces committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide; killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in whole or in part and imposing measures intended to prevent births.
It stressed that explicit statements by Israeli occupation political and military authorities as well as the pattern of conduct by Israeli forces demonstrate that the acts of genocide were committed with the intent to destroy in whole or in part Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group.
"It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention," said the Chair of the Commission Navi Pillay during a news conference in Geneva.
"The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest levels who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza," Pillay said.
The report is based on all the commission's previous investigations as well as factual and legal findings regarding attacks carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza, conduct of Israeli occupation authorities and their statements between October 7, 2023 and July 31, 2025.
The conclusions rely on a comprehensive examination of the constitutive elements of genocide (actus reus) and genocidal intent (dolus specialis).
In establishing genocidal acts, the commission examined Israeli occupation military operations in Gaza including the killing and serious harm of unprecedented numbers of Palestinians, imposition of a total siege including preventing humanitarian aid leading to famine, systematic destruction of Gaza's healthcare and education systems, commission of systematic acts of sexual and gender-based violence, direct targeting of children systematic and widespread attacks on religious and cultural sites and disregard of International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders.
The commission said it applied the "only reasonable inference" standard set by the ICJ in the Bosnia v. Serbia case to establish genocidal intent.
After analysing statements made by Israeli occupation authorities as direct evidence of genocidal intent along with patterns of conduct in Gaza such as starvation and inhumane living conditions imposed on Palestinians the Commission concluded that genocidal intent was the only reasonable inference.
Pillay added that the commission also found that Israeli occupation authorities had no intention of changing their course of action. "On the contrary they have persisted in their genocidal campaign in Gaza for almost two years now, she said.
The commission emphasized that the acts of Israeli occupation political and military leaders are attributable to the "State of Israel" which therefore bears responsibility for failing to prevent genocide committing genocide and failing to punish its perpetrators against Palestinians in Gaza.
It further concluded that Israeli occupation President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then War Minister Yoav Gallant incited the commission of genocide and that Israeli occupation authorities failed to take any action to punish this incitement.
The Commission called on member states to cease the transfer of arms and other equipment that could be used to commit genocidal acts ensure that individuals and corporations within their territories and jurisdictions do not assist or facilitate genocide or incitement to genocide and pursue accountability through investigations and legal proceedings against individuals or corporations directly or indirectly involved.
"The international community must act in the face of Israel's genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Pillay warned. "Silence and inaction amount to complicity. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment