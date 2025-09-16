Formula 1 Announces Six Sprint Venues For 2026 Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Formula One, on Tuesday, revealed the six venues set to host F1 Sprint events during the 2026 FIA F1 World Championship season - including three exciting new locations.

The 2026 season will introduce a new era of regulations to the sport and host the sixth year of the Sprint format. The first F1 Sprint of 2026 will take place in Shanghai, followed by Miami, with both Grands Prix hosting a Sprint weekend for the third consecutive year.

Silverstone returns to the Sprint Calendar for the first time since the format's inaugural event in 2021, and Montréal, Zandvoort and Singapore are all set to host their first ever Sprint weekend.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said, "With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership.

"The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track. We all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

The F1 Sprint provides competitive action on each day of a race weekend. Sprint Qualifying takes place on Friday following Free Practice 1, with the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying on Saturday, before the weekend culminates with the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The format has continued to prove popular among fans across the world, leading to strong attendance and viewership figures across broadcast, digital and social platforms.

In 2024, TV viewership for Sprint weekends was on average 10% greater than non-Sprint weekends, and the sport continues to see an upward trend following the opening three Sprint weekends of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton's maiden Ferrari win in the Shanghai Sprint saw an 84 per cent live TV audience increase across Formula 1's top 15 markets in comparison to last year's event, and the Miami Grand Prix Sprint, won by

Lando Norris was watched by 26.6 million TV viewers, an 18% increase versus last year. This year's Sprint event in Belgium, won by Max Verstappen, saw a significant rise in TV viewership in both heritage and growth markets, including in Germany (+40 per cent), France (+42 per cent), China (+182 per cent), and Argentina (+9 per cent), when compared to the Sprint event in Europe in 2024.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said,“The Sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula One World Championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world.

"As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I'm pleased to see the Sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport. The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike. We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the Sprint format enhances the championship."