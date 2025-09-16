ITM To Present COMPETE Dosimetry Data And Host Satellite Symposium At EANM 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will unveil dosimetry data from its recent Phase 3 COMPETE trial in an oral presentation at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) congress held from October 4 – October 8, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The company will also host a satellite symposium on targeted theranostics for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and“Meet the Expert” sessions at its conference booth.Dr. Emmanuel Deshayes, Associate Professor of Nuclear Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine, Montpellier, France, and Principal Investigator of the COMPETE study site at the Institut de Recherche en Cancérologie de Montpellier (IRCM), will deliver the oral presentation,“Dosimetry of [Lu]Lu-edotreotide in patients with grade 1 or grade 2 gastro-enteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours: Results from the COMPETE Phase 3 trial.”OP-429: Monday, October 6, 2025 from 3:00 pm – 3:10 pm CESTClinical Oncology Track - TROP Session - Oncology & Theranostics Committee: NET and PRRT: Room 117ITM's“SSTR-Targeting Theranostics in NETs and Beyond: Milestones and New Frontiers” event will be hosted by Dr. Ken Herrmann, Chair of the Nuclear Medicine Department at the University Hospital Essen. Dr. Herrmann and expert speakers will explore the development and emerging clinical role of investigationalLu-edotreotide in the treatment of NETs, focusing on its scientific origins and current evidence supporting its use in gastroenteropancreatic NETs. Additionally, the session will explore future directions in SSTR-targeted therapies.

From Concept to Clinic: the Origins of 177Lu-edotreotide in NETs

Prof. Vikas Prasad, M.D., PhD; Nuclear Medicine, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, St. Louis, USA

Translating Evidence into Practice: the Role of 177Lu-edotreotide in NETs

Dr. Rocío García-Carbonero, M.D., PhD; Medical Oncology, University Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain

Exploring the Future of the SSTR-Targeting Landscape

Prof. Damian Wild, M.D., PhD; Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital Basel, Basel, Switzerland



Date and Time : Sunday, October 5, 2025 from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CEST

Location : Room 114

Meet the Expert Sessions

ITM will host two“Meet the Expert” sessions with Dr. Julia Fricke from the Clinic for Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital Basel, Switzerland. Dr. Fricke will discuss ITM's theranostic pair, ITM-63/ITM-64 for the diagnosis and treatment of SSTR+ tumors. ITM-63 is a Terbium-161-based therapeutic in preclinical testing and ITM-64 is its Gallium-68-based companion diagnostic in Phase 1 clinical evaluation. Dr. Fricke won the EANM Marie Curie Award in recognition of her presentation on ITM-63 last year.

Session 1 Date and Time: Sunday, October 5, 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm CEST

Session 2 Date and Time: Monday, October 6, 9:30 am – 10:00 am CEST

Location: ITM Booth #71



About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, SSTR-positive GEP-NET tumors.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: ...

Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: ...



