Procede Software Releases 3Rd-Gen Analytics Platform, Backed By Microsoft® Power BI And Decades Of Industry Expertise

The release delivers a powerful next-gen business intelligence solution, shaped by dealership experience and powered by Microsoft Power BI's global capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Procede Software, a leading provider of Dealer Management Software and Solutions (DMS) for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the release of its 3rd generation analytics platform. Built on MicrosoftPower BI, the new solution is the most advanced iteration of the company's award-winning Excede Analytics product line, representing more than a decade of reporting innovation shaped by customer feedback and deep industry collaboration.“Integrated analytics are part of the complete business solution-not a bolt-on product,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software.“With this latest release, we're standing on the shoulders of the subject matter experts who've come before us. We've combined 20+ years of real dealership experience with the world's leading business intelligence platform to deliver analytics that our customers will rely on every day.”Purpose-Built for the Commercial Vehicle IndustryDesigned specifically for the operational realities of commercial vehicle dealerships, the latest release was developed in close partnership with customers through the Procede Insider Program. Every dashboard and report is the result of thousands of hours of real-world use and refinement.“During development, our reports were fine-tuned to meet practical user needs, ensuring Procede delivers actionable insights to empower informed decision-making,” said Scooby Barbre, Senior Director of Business Intelligence at Procede Software.Now Powered by MicrosoftPower BIWith this release, Procede's analytics platform now runs on MicrosoftPower BI, the market-leading business intelligence platform used by millions of professionals worldwide. In addition to enhanced capabilities, this shift opens new opportunities for dealerships to tap into the growing ecosystem of Power BI users and resources.“Our customers now benefit not only from the deep industry knowledge we've built over the years,” Kettler added,“but also from the scalability and innovation of MicrosoftPower BI, backed by a global community of data professionals.”Key Features & Benefits.Embedded & Intuitive – Fully integrated within Excede DMS with browser access for mobile use..Operational Dashboards – Department-specific views with drill-through insights and actionable metrics..Financial Reporting – Multi-view income statements, balance sheets, and trend analyses..KPI Monitoring – Predefined reports tailored to industry-standard metrics..Executive-Level Views – Optimized for mobile access, featuring snapshots of profit, cash flow, and asset performance.“Many of our team members have already integrated these dashboards into their daily routines,” said Nick Graves, FP&A Director at RWC Group.“From the parts counter to department directors, the dashboards provide meaningful insights that are relevant across all levels of the organization.”Reporting That Builds TrustProcede's long-standing use of MicrosoftSQL Server ensures complete data integrity across the platform. Users can drill down to the original source data supporting every metric, reinforcing transparency and confidence in every business decision.“Customers recognize the advantage of being able to trace a number back to its source,” Kettler said.“That level of transparency is a game-changer.”AvailabilityTo begin leveraging the next generation of Procede's Analytics Suite, powered by MicrosoftPower BI, customers should contact their Customer Success Manager or email ....About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Jen York

Procede Software

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.